Abu Dhabi: etisalat by e& today announced the launch of its new tailored business solutions for startup and micro businesses. The innovative solutions have been specifically designed to provide comprehensive services and support for small businesses based on their unique requirements.

etisalat by e&'s tailored solution packages offer the best solutions that meet the specific needs of various business categories, with customers having the flexibility to customise their plans by adding additional services and add-ons based on their business requirements.

The new solution packages currently feature categories: "Starters," "Micro Retailers," "Café & Kiosks," and "Services/Consultancy," each tailored to specific business types and encompassing a range of industries, with a plan to introduce more.

As part of the company's commitment to continuous improvement, there are plans to expand the range of solution categories in the future. The expansion will ensure that businesses from diverse industries have access to tailored support and guidance, further enhancing their chances of success in an ever-evolving marketplace.

The main plan includes 4G/5G Internet with unlimited data, a 4G/5G router, a UCaaS voice line, and 100 flexi minutes bundled. Additionally, customers can select from a range of add-ons, such as Microsoft 365, a domain name, an eStore, website design and support, two cameras and a network video recorder (hardware only), payments essential, managed signage, payments premium, VAT registration, and filing, among others.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, Small & Medium Business, etisalat by e&, said: “At etisalat by e&, our mission is to empower, uplift, and support small and micro businesses by providing a bundle of essential services that cater to their unique needs. Through our carefully crafted packages, we strive to significantly impact the SMB community, becoming the driving force behind their growth and profitability.

“Our goal is to become the preferred partner for all business solutions, leading the way in digital transformation, where small businesses can expect more than just connectivity; we provide a comprehensive suite of digital tools and services that enable them to grow, achieve success, and excel.”

The tailored solutions for small businesses differ significantly from the existing plans and services offered to SMB customers. These solutions combine the primary services required to start and run a business, providing a convenient and holistic package.

Mahmoud added: “Each solution package caters to the specific needs of the different business categories. For example, micro retailers require Internet connectivity, landline communication, payment solutions, and an eStore. They also have the option to choose between CCTV payments or web design and support. Moreover, we offer various mobile packages specifically designed for micro retailers to ensure seamless communication on the go.”

etisalat by e& remains committed to supporting small businesses, enabling their growth and success by launching tailored propositions that empower business owners with the tools and services they need to thrive in today's competitive market.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI.

