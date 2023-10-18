United Arab Emirates: etisalat by e& and Huawei showcased the 5G Unique RedCap Service during GITEX GLOBAL 2023. RedCap is a cutting-edge technology poised to transform how businesses approach digitalization and business transformation. By establishing a single network encompassing both RAN and core networks, RedCap can cater to a wide range of use cases. Each RedCap use case has unique requirements that are less demanding regarding data rates and latency than regular 5G NR devices. However, the device cost/complexity and power consumption requirements are more stringent. Despite this, the battery life requirements for RedCap use cases are relatively relaxed compared to those of mMTC use cases. RedCap is designed to efficiently support use cases that require a balance between the more extreme requirements defined for mMTC, URLLC, and eMBB. RedCap devices may also be suitable for moderate mMTC/URLLC/eMBB use cases. Compared to eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC use cases, RedCap can meet the requirements of various Broadband IoT use cases regarding data rates, latency, battery life, and small form factors.

With RedCap and its evolution, 5G can efficiently address mid-tier Broadband IoT use cases and the three key usage scenarios (eMBB, URLLC, mMTC) using any available 5G spectrum in all (low/mid/high) frequency bands. Based on our analysis, RedCap can meet the requirements of various Broadband IoT use cases regarding data rates, latency, battery life, and small form factors. RedCap can sufficiently meet these requirements compared to LTE device category 4, with similar data rates but improved latency and potential support for various 5G NR features, including enhanced positioning, millimeter-wave operations with advanced beamforming support, and network slicing.

This revolutionary technology will expand the 5G ecosystem and connect a vast array of devices to 5G networks, facilitating seamless communication and data transfer. Additionally, RedCap will enable the smooth migration to NR for supporting such use cases without costly network deployments with multiple RATs. Wearables such as smart watches, wearable medical devices, low-end AR/VR glasses, video surveillance, industrial sensors, and smart grids are just a few examples of the use cases that RedCap can address. With its unparalleled capabilities and versatility, RedCap is set to revolutionize how businesses operate and set the standard for digitalization and transformation.

Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Core Networks and Platforms, etisalat by e&, said: "During this global event, RedCap's media hologram use case was showcased as one example of how connectivity can add agility and transform mass media communication. The introduction of RedCap will expand the 5G device ecosystem by introducing new services with lower cost and complexity, smaller size, and longer battery life than regular 5G NR devices. RedCap belongs to the Broadband IoT category and is designed to match the market segment that does not require high-end NR devices. The use cases envisioned for RedCap include wearables, industrial wireless sensors, video surveillance cameras, and low-end AR/VR applications. RedCap devices are also ideal for replacing low-end LTE devices, and they can serve as a substitute for LTE-M/NB-IoT in frequency bands where they have no standard support or no product ecosystem."

"Using Network Slicing Technology significantly improves the availability of different connectivity options for vertical industries with efficient business models and high-quality connectivity services for industry customers," Al Suwaidi added.

Gavin Wang, Head of Etisalat Key Account at Huawei Technologies, said, "At Huawei, we are pleased to work alongside our partner, etisalat, by e&, to bring the latest technologies to life. The aim is to unleash the full potential of 5G technology and introduce a broader range of digital services in the UAE. As part of this initiative, Huawei and etisalat by e& have introduced RedCap - a revolutionary service that showcases the immense possibilities of 5G. This service expands the 5G device ecosystem for consumers and industries and offers attractive benefits from both device and network perspectives. This innovative approach is set to change the game for the tech industry and pave the way for a more advanced and connected future.

