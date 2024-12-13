Nov-23 Nov-24 2023 YTD 2024 YTD Passengers 1.3 million 1.6 million 12.6 million 16.8 million Passenger load factor 83% 88% 86% 87% Operating fleet size 83 97 Passenger destinations 67 71

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for November 2024, showcasing continued vigorous performance. The airline welcomed 1.6 million guests during the month, achieving a notable average passenger load factor of 88%.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "Our passenger numbers in November saw sustained growth compared to the same period last year, highlighting our ongoing positive flightpath and maintaining our position as the fastest growing Middle East airline.

"Year-to-date, Etihad has welcomed approximately 17 million passengers, up more than 30% from the same period last year. Our consistently high passenger load factor in November at 88%, in what is traditionally a challenging month for airlines, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to customer service and operational excellence.

"Our exciting single-day announcement on 25 November, of 10 additional new destinations for 2025, underscores our dedication to positive and sustainable expansion. Etihad is committed to providing customers with the routes and frequencies they need while bringing hundreds of thousands more visitors to Abu Dhabi."

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and has been named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for three consecutive years since 2022. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft.