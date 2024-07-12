Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has published its preliminary traffic statistics for June 2024.

The airline carried 1.5 million guests and saw its passenger load factor average out at 86 per cent across the month.

June-23 June-24 2023 YTD 2024 YTD Passengers 1.1 million 1.5 million 6.3 million 8.7 million Passenger load factor 86% 86% 85% 85% Operating fleet size 76 92 76 92(1) Passenger destinations 66 76 66(1) 76(1)

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, highlighted the airline's recent achievements: "In June, our passenger numbers surged by 34% from last year, demonstrating our continued growth momentum.

“Year to date, we have flown 8.7 million passengers, an increase of nearly 2.5 million, almost 40 per cent, compared to the previous year, and as of June 2024, our rolling 12-month passenger tally stands at 16.4 million.

"Our passenger load factor is healthy at 85% for the year, even though we have seen significant capacity expansion compared to 2023.

"Furthermore, our operating fleet has grown to 92 aircraft, up from 76 at June 2023, and we are flying to 10 more passenger destinations than at the same point last year.”

In June Etihad delivered on its plans to expand its network launching eight additional locations including Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim and seasonal destinations Nice, Antalya, Mykonos, Santorini and Malaga.

The airline also unveiled a special livery on one of the three A321neos that have already joined its fleet this year, with a further three joining shortly.

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year 2022 and 2023. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com.