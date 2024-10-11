Plant to generate up to 85% of the terminal’s electricity consumption

Abu Dhabi– Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, signed a landmark agreement with Emerge, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar and EDF Group to solarize the railway network’s freight terminal in Ghuweifat. The total installed capacity is comprised of a 600 kWp ground-mounted solar PV system in addition to a 2.56 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), and upon completion is expected to generate up to 85% of the terminal's electricity consumption.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al-Yafei, CEO of Etihad Rail Infrastructure and Eng. Abdulaziz AlObaidli, Chairman of Emerge, and witnessed by His Excellency Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, and Luc Koechlin, CEO EDF Middle East.

Under the terms of the agreement, Etihad Rail will leverage Emerge’s technology to generate solar power to supplement its Ghuweifat freight terminal with renewable energy during daylight hours, thus, offsetting night-time energy consumption as well as reducing CO2 emissions by more than 8,500 tons over the duration of the contract.

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail said: "This initiative is a cornerstone of our vision to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations. With the support of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, we are leading the charge in the shift to a low-carbon and energy efficient economy. By collaborating with Emerge and initiating the transition to solar power, we are not only reducing our environmental impact, but also building greener and more resilient supply chains, thus, supporting our nation’s goals and ambitions for a more sustainable future.”

Masdar CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, commented: “The collaboration with Etihad Rail is a pivotal step towards cleaner and more sustainable infrastructure development in the region. By leveraging the local and international experience of both Masdar and EDF Group – leading companies in the energy sector – the Emerge joint venture is ideally equipped to support Etihad Rail and other organizations to reduce their environmental impact and become more sustainable on the road to realising the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.”

Luc Koechlin, CEO Middle East EDF Group stated: "As a global leader in low-carbon electricity generation, EDF Group is proud to support Etihad Rail in this innovative initiative, which exemplifies our shared commitment to a sustainable energy future. By leveraging our expertise in low-carbon solutions, including our deep knowledge of transportation infrastructure and electrification, we are proud to contribute to the UAE's energy transition and help build a net-zero Middle East.”

This initiative represents a significant step in Etihad Rail’s long-term commitment to environmental stewardship, directly contributing to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. Furthermore, it demonstrates Etihad Rail’s leadership in driving forward the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, supplemented by the railway network’s contribution to reducing CO2 emissions in the UAE road transport sector by 21% annually by 2050.

The Ghuweifat freight terminal serves as a key hub for facilitating seamless cross-border operations. With its strategic location at the border with Saudi Arabia, the terminal is uniquely positioned to accelerate sustainable logistics solutions regionally, aligning with Etihad Rail’s objectives to foster more eco-friendly freight operations. By integrating solar technology into its network, Etihad Rail’s Ghuweifat terminal will eventually become self-sufficient, harnessing renewable energy to operate sustainably and reduce its carbon footprint, thus, setting a new standard for efficient and green logistics and infrastructure.

Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group, was formed in 2021 to develop distributed solar, energy storage, and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial applications. As an energy services company, Emerge offers clients full turnkey solutions through solar power agreements at no up-front cost to the client.

About Etihad Rail

Etihad Rail was established under Federal Law No. 2 with the mandate of overseeing the development, construction, and operation of the UAE's national freight and passenger railway network. Part of the ‘Projects of the 50’, the National Railway Network is the largest project to consolidate the strength of the union for the next fifty years.

Since 2016, Etihad Rail has successfully operated the Shah-Habshan-Ruwais route, transporting granulated sulphur for export, and establishing rail as a safe and sustainable mode of transport with a proven track record. In 2023, construction on the network expansion was completed, marking the inauguration of the UAE National Railway Network, now spanning a length of 900 km from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah, as well as the launch of full freight operations. Etihad Rail continues to develop its passenger services, which will be operated along the same network in the future.

Etihad Rail connects the emirates, linking industrial and commercial centres with 11 terminals, including four major ports: Ruwais Inland Terminal, Ruwais Port, ICAD, Khalifa Port, DIC, Jebel Ali Port, Al Ghail Dry Port, Fujairah Port, Ghuwaifat Terminal, Shah Terminal, and Habshan Terminal.

For more information, please contact:

Etihad Rail Communications Department

Telephone: +971 2 499 9712

Email: media@etihadrail.ae

Website: www.etihadrail.ae



Hadi Hamdoun

Telephone: +971 565965686

Email: Hadi.hamdoun@hillandknowlton.com



About Emerge:

Emerge is a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group established to develop solar generation, energy storage and hybrid solutions in the Middle East. We support our business partners in achieving their sustainability goals. A home-grown company, Emerge was founded in 2021 and has since established a robust performance record. Emerge provides clients with comprehensive renewable energy solutions via solar power agreements. Clients do not have to make any initial financial commitments. This empowers our customers to concentrate on their core operations while reducing operational and energy expenditures.

For more information, visit www.emerge-energy.com

Follow us : https://www.linkedin.com/company/emerge-energy-company

E-mail: halla@emerge-energy.com

About Masdar:

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact: press@masdar.ae

For more information please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/Masdar

About EDF Group

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

Contacts:

For more information: www.uae.edf.com

Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/edf-middleeast

For media enquiries, please contact: alexandra.taleva@edf.com