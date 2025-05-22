Abu Dhabi-UAE. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is proud to announce its role as co-host for the IATA Regional Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) Workshop 2025, taking place in Abu Dhabi on May 22-23. This industry-leading event is dedicated to advancing the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels and will bring together global aviation leaders to discuss policy, operational challenges, and emerging trends in SAF.

Building upon Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a hub for aviation innovation, this workshop will serve as a crucial platform for thought leadership, networking, and knowledge sharing among key industry stakeholders.

“As part of Etihad’s commitment to sustainable aviation and shaping the future of air travel, we are pleased to co-host this critical workshop alongside IATA and the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority,” said Karen Clayton, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer for Etihad. “By fostering discussions on SAF policies, compliance, market trends and industry action, this event will drive awareness, understanding, buy-in of SAF and ultimately lead towards greater adoption in the region.

"Scaling SAF requires coordinated action across the entire value chain. Collaboration between airlines, airports, energy producers, and regulatory bodies is essential to accelerate availability and enhance the sustainability and resilience of the aviation sector. At the same time, making SAF economically viable is key to widespread adoption, and this requires scaling production, lowering costs, and ensuring price competitiveness against conventional fuels, to make SAF not only sustainable but also commercially practical for the long term."

Discussions will cover the latest global updates and policy trends influencing SAF adoption, alongside operational and compliance challenges associated with SAF policy and implementation. The event will discuss the fundamentals of SAF lifecycle assessment and provide a detailed examination of the IATA SAF Accounting and Reporting Methodology, including SAF claims and an introduction to the CADO SAF Registry. Airlines and governments leading SAF adoption efforts will share their experiences, with insights into the upcoming IATA SAF Matchmaking platform. Additionally, IATA’s publications and tools on SAF and compliance with CORSIA standards will be presented to participants.

With sustainability at the forefront of global aviation strategies, the IATA Regional SAF Workshop 2025 is set to be an important event in promoting the industry’s transition toward more sustainable fuel alternatives.

About Etihad Airways

