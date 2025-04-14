​​​​​​Etihad Cargo has recorded an 18% growth in main deck cargo.

​​​​​​Etihad Cargo has recorded an 18% growth in main deck cargo. Etihad Cargo is introducing three additional weekly freighter flights to Shenzhen and two additional weekly flights to London.

The expansion strengthens trade routes between China, Europe, and the Middle East while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global logistics hub.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has expanded its capacity to meet increasing customer demand in Greater China. The carrier has increased its total flights to and from China from 11 in 2024 to a planned total of 18 in 2025, strengthening trade links between key global markets.

Etihad Cargo’s capacity will be supplemented by a wet-lease 747-F and will support increased freight movements on high-demand routes and provide customers with greater flexibility in shipping cargo to and from key markets.

To accommodate growing market demand, Etihad Cargo has added three additional weekly freighter flights to Shenzhen and two additional weekly flights to London. The expanded operations will improve/strengthen connectivity between China, Europe, and the Middle East, offering increased capacity for the transportation of e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, perishables, and other critical shipments.

The increase in capacity aligns with Etihad Cargo’s strategy of expanding its global network to provide reliable, customer-centric solutions. The carrier remains committed to delivering efficient and flexible freight services while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global logistics hub.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Cargo, commented: “Etihad Cargo continues to invest in expanding its network and capacity to support the evolving needs of global trade. The introduction of the additional capacity and flights to Shenzhen and London Stansted demonstrate our commitment to meeting customer demand with increased availability and connectivity across key trade routes.”

By strengthening its presence in China and increasing links to Europe, Etihad Cargo is providing additional capacity to facilitate the movement of goods across international markets.

