The new route, which adds over 200 tonnes of cargo capacity, highlights Madrid's strategic importance as a significant fashion destination in Europe and complements Etihad Cargo’s European freighter network.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is expanding its freighter network with a new route to Madrid. Starting 15 July 2024, Etihad Cargo will operate two weekly Boeing 777 freighter flights between Abu Dhabi and Madrid, adding over 200 tonnes of cargo capacity for Europe.

The launch of a twice-weekly freighter service between Abu Dhabi and Madrid will increase the total number of flights to Spain to 25 per week. Etihad Cargo provides belly capacity via 10 passenger flights to Madrid, 10 to Barcelona and three seasonal flights to Malaga launched as part of the airline's summer schedule. This expansion highlights the strategic importance of these destinations, particularly Madrid as a key European fashion hub, and aims to boost e-commerce connectivity from Asia to Europe via Etihad Cargo's Abu Dhabi hub.

This new route complements Etihad Cargo's existing European freighter network, which includes six weekly flights to Amsterdam and three weekly flights to Frankfurt. With the addition of Madrid to the network, the total number of Etihad Cargo's freighter flights to Europe will increase to 11 per week. Customers will also benefit from additional belly hold capacity offered as part of the carrier’s summer schedule, which includes the launch of two weekly seasonal flights to Nice. Flights to Athens will increase to 14 per week, with two operating via seasonal destination Mykonos and two via Santorini. A new route to Antalya will operate with three weekly flights, and flights to Istanbul will increase from ten to 14 per week starting 22 July 2024. Additionally, Dublin will see three more flights from 23 July 2024, totalling ten per week.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, stated: "Launching Madrid as Etihad Cargo’s latest European freighter destination supports the growing demand for e-commerce flows between Asia and Europe. Madrid's role as a key fashion hub makes it an essential destination for the carrier’s freighter network."

Etihad Cargo's hub in Abu Dhabi serves as a crucial link between East and West, providing efficient and reliable cargo services to meet the specific needs of the fashion industry and other sectors dependent on timely e-commerce deliveries.

Flight Number Origin Departure Destination Arrival Aircraft Day of Week EY 9712 MAD 15:50 AUH 22:40 B777 F Monday EY 9712 MAD 03:45 AUH 10:35 B777 F Thursday EY 9711 AUH 05:05 MAD 12:45 B777 F Monday EY 9711 AUH 17:10 MAD 00:50 B777 F Wednesday

