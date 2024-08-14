Etihad Cargo has achieved significant regional growth, with tonnage increasing by 19 per cent in the East, 20 per cent in the West, and 15 per cent in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has reported significant growth in H1 2024. The carrier reported a 17 per cent increase in tonnage from H1 2023 to H1 2024. This robust performance underscores Etihad Cargo's commitment to meeting the dynamic needs of its global customers through innovation and strategic expansion.

Regionally, Etihad Cargo has achieved significant growth, particularly in the East, where tonnage increased by 19 per cent. The Western region also saw a substantial tonnage increase of 20 per cent, while the UAE experienced a 15 per cent growth in tonnage.

Reflecting on this growth, Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo, commented: "Etihad Cargo has demonstrated agility, adapting to evolving customer needs and responding to increased demand across key markets. The carrier has strategically increased freighter and belly capacity to support regional growth and Etihad Cargo’s partners. Achieving double-digit tonnage growth is a testament to the team's dedication and the effectiveness of Etihad Cargo’s expansion strategies. Building capabilities within regional teams and ensuring the highest standards of operational excellence across the carrier’s global network have been crucial to this success.”

Etihad Cargo has continued to enhance its special product range, contributing to the carrier’s growth. The carrier’s IATA CEIV Pharma-certified PharmaLife product witnessed a 9 per cent increase in tonnage from H1 2023 to H1 2024, supported by the introduction of specialised cool dollies and breathable thermal blankets to minimise exposure to adverse environmental conditions outside temperature-controlled cool rooms. SecureTech, launched in February 2024, achieved a 95 per cent increase in revenue compared to H1 2023. This product is dedicated to the safe and secure transportation of consumer electronics, addressing the increasing demand driven by new mobile phones and devices. The carrier's commitment to safety is further evidenced by achieving IATA's CEIV Li-batt certification, making it the third Middle Eastern airline to earn this globally recognised standard for the safe transportation of lithium battery shipments.

Adapting to the growing e-commerce market, Etihad Cargo has implemented strategic initiatives, including dedicated charters for the express transportation of e-commerce goods. With contracts extended until December 2024, Etihad Cargo is well-positioned to handle large volumes efficiently. The strategic location of Zayed International Airport and the carrier's expertise in handling express and e-commerce cargo have solidified its status as a hub for e-commerce transit. These developments underscore Etihad Cargo's commitment to supporting the dynamic e-commerce sector and the development of Abu Dhabi as a premier logistics hub.

Stanislas commented, “Etihad Cargo’s focus on taking a customer-centric approach to growth has been integral to the carrier’s success. By enhancing product offerings, Etihad Cargo can continue to meet the evolving needs of customers and partners, delivering exceptional service across the globe to remain the air cargo partner of choice.”

To provide more capacity globally, the carrier's summer schedule introduced 24 passenger flights to new destinations including Antalya, Bali, Al-Qassim (Saudi Arabia), Jaipur, Malaga, Mykonos, Nice, and Santorini. It has also increased passenger flights to existing routes by 70 per week, bringing the total number of flights offering belly capacity to 865. The carrier also launched a new freighter route to Madrid in July, operating two weekly Boeing 777 freighter flights, bringing it to a total of 36 weekly freighter-only flights, enhancing its European network and supporting e-commerce connectivity from Asia to Europe.

Partnerships have continued to be a priority for Etihad Cargo and have been pivotal to strategic growth. The carrier expanded its global online and offline network, strengthening partnerships and increasing capacity, particularly in China, Southeast Asia, and North America, while maintaining high operational reliability with an 87.7 per cent Delivered as Promised rate. To meet the increasing demand for capacity out of China, Etihad Cargo expanded its partnership with SF Airlines, increasing freighter frequency between Abu Dhabi and Ezhou and launching a new service between Shenzhen and Abu Dhabi. This collaboration boosts the partnership’s weekly capacity to 840 tonnes, enhancing connectivity between China, the UAE, and global destinations.

With the aim of enhancing customer experience and driving growth, Etihad Cargo recently announced a major transformation of its organisational structure. The carrier’s global network has been restructured into four regions—South Asia and Oceania, North Eastern Asia, Europe and Americas, and Africa, Middle East and CIS— each led by newly appointed regional directors. Additionally, Etihad Cargo will further develop its dedicated Customer Experience Department to ensure high levels of service and customer satisfaction. This change will bring the organisation closer to its customers and improve market-specific capabilities.

