Enhanced travel offering connects UAE's capital with the City of Light

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, today welcomed the return of its iconic A380 aircraft to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, enhancing the travel experience between the two capitals.

The world's largest passenger aircraft, measuring 73 metres in length and 24 metres in height, the Airbus A380 marks its return to the Paris route with Etihad's most celebrated inflight features, including The Residence - the world's only three-room suite in the sky. The upper deck features The Lobby, an exclusive lounge area for First and Business class guests.

Designed and manufactured in Europe, with final assembly in Toulouse, the A380 represents a proud achievement of French aerospace engineering and innovation. The aircraft's return to Paris celebrates this French aviation legacy.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "As a city celebrated for its style and ambiance, Paris continues to be a key destination in our global network. The return of our A380 strengthens the travel offering between Abu Dhabi and Paris, reflecting our commitment to this important route."

“The return of the A380 to Paris and our broader network expansion plans, including increasing to year-round, double-daily frequencies to Milan, Rome, Manchester, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Barcelona, and Madrid, demonstrate our strong growth momentum in Europe. This enhanced capacity reflects the rising demand we're seeing in France, with more exciting announcements to come before the end of 2024.”

The UAE and France share strong bilateral ties across culture, education, and business sectors. A unique cultural bridge connects the two capitals as the only cities in the world to house a Louvre Museum. The route caters to growing demand from leisure travellers and the strong business ties between the two countries, particularly in the aviation, energy, and luxury sectors.

The return of the A380 increases the route's capacity by 31 percent, with an additional three-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner joining the service from 15 January 2025. Both aircraft will operate in a three-class configuration, with the signature Etihad First Class experience available on all frequencies. The A380 offers 486 seats, including nine First Apartments, 70 Business Studios, and 405 Economy Smart seats with 68 extra-legroom options, while the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner features 8 First Suites, 28 Business Studios and 190 Economy Smart seats.

Together, these aircraft will offer nearly 5,000 seats weekly, significantly boosting connectivity between the two capitals.

The enhanced schedule gives visitors more opportunities to enjoy Abu Dhabi’s endless sunshine and rich visitor experiences, while offering seamless connections to key destinations worldwide as a global hub.

Etihad's Abu Dhabi Stopover programme further enhances this connectivity enabling travellers to extend their layovers into memorable stays with up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the city's growing appeal as a must-visit destination.

The enhancement of the Paris service marks another milestone in Etihad's commitment to connecting global destinations and providing an elevated travel experience.

Schedule

From 1 November 2024:

Flight No Frequency Origin Departure Arrival Destination Aircraft EY31 Daily AUH 02:40 07:30 CDG A380 EY32 Daily CDG 09:45 19:25 AUH A380

From 15 January 2025 additionally:

Flight No Frequency Origin Departure Arrival Destination Aircraft EY33 Daily AUH 14:20 19:10 CDG 3 class 787-9 EY34 Daily CDG 20:45 6:25 AUH 3 class 787-9

-Ends-

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and has been named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for three consecutive years since 2022. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae