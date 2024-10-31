ABU DHABI, UAE - Etihad Airways and Vietnam Airlines are set to work towards a collaboration for the benefit of their customers after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a potential agreement.

The MoU reflects a dedication to exploring an enhanced working relationship, where the airlines plan to implement a broad collaboration including a codeshare, reciprocal loyalty programmes, cargo transport, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and ground handling.

The two airlines have an existing interline agreement, allowing passengers to seamlessly transfer between flights on either carrier without the need to collect baggage or check in again.

Jurriaan Stelder, Etihad’s Vice-President Alliances, said: "This MoU is an important milestone to establishing a long-term mutually beneficial collaboration, opening the door for both airlines to explore the benefits of a deeper relationship. Our collective ambition is to further strengthen both airlines’ ability to provide and enhance service to our customers.”

Nguyen Chien Thang, Vietnam Airlines’ Executive Vice President, said “We are delighted to sign this MoU with Etihad Airways, marking an important milestone in expanding our relationship. Through comprehensive collaboration, including codeshare, loyalty programmes, cargo, and technical support, we believe we will deliver exceptional benefits to the customers of both airlines and further strengthen connectivity between Vietnam and the UAE.”

The MoU was signed at a ceremony in Dubai on Monday, 28 October in front of government and business leaders from the UAE and Vietnam.

