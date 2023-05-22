Manchester City was presented the Premier League trophy at the match.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), joined forces this weekend in support of Manchester City Football Club, at their Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday.

In front of the sell-out crowd at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and broadcast live to millions of fans watching globally including those watching live on Etihad flights, Experience Abu Dhabi presented the destination’s new campaign ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’, spotlighting the wide range of experiences available throughout the summer season in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the kick off, the two organisations celebrated their partnership and shared commitment towards encouraging visitors to the UAE capital. Following the Abu Dhabi campaign showcase, Etihad’s CEO Antonoaldo Neves and DCT Abu Dhabi’s Director General for Tourism, H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, were photographed at the centre of the pitch, accompanied by H.E. Nouf Al Boushelaibi, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“We are truly proud of our long-term partner Manchester City’s fantastic achievement in winning the Premier League title this weekend. Our congratulations go to the entire Manchester City family - the team, the coaches, management, and all the fans worldwide - on this incredible achievement,” commented Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways.

He continued, “Guests flying with us on Etihad can enjoy watching major sporting events live through the inflight entertainment E-BOX, including this exciting match between the two premier league giants. It has been an historic moment, whether you watched the match live on our flights or at the stadium itself. Our guests can use Etihad’s free inflight messaging to share in the excitement of the match with friends and family while flying.”

“It is incredible to witness our long-time partners Manchester City realise their dream of winning the Premier League title, and I offer my warmest congratulations,” said DCT Abu Dhabi’s Director General for Tourism, H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry. “Collaborating and fostering strong relationships with our stakeholders is at the core of all we do at DCT Abu Dhabi. The unwavering support we receive from Etihad Airways and all our partners will certainly help us to achieve our target of welcoming more than 24 million visitors to the emirate this year, to discover all the exciting and inspiring experiences Abu Dhabi has in store for them.”

H.E. Nouf Al Boushelaibi, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “Collaborating with Etihad Airways to showcase our new ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’ campaign in front of millions of fans at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium and beyond was a truly thrilling moment. This has been an exceptional opportunity to further build awareness of the Experience Abu Dhabi brand among football fans by linking it with this monumental game.”

She added, “The campaign highlights that one summer season just isn’t enough time to discover the countless unforgettable experiences that can be enjoyed in Abu Dhabi.”

Bringing the ‘One Summer Isn't Enough’ campaign centre-stage, Experience Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways partnered to take over the centre circle at Manchester’s Etihad stadium. The campaign was broadcast on the super-sized stadium LED screens and featured in the souvenir Match Day programme.

About Etihad:

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year 2022. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae