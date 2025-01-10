Epik Foods, the pioneering UAE-based F&B Group, has announced the expansion of its footprint in Saudi Arabia with the launch of four Healthy & Co brick-and-mortar restaurants. Located at Stars Avenue and Lulu Hypermarket in Marwah, Jeddah, Sadeen Plaza, Khobar, and Saudi German Hospital, Riyadh, the openings mark a significant milestone in Epik Foods’ mission to bring innovative, lifestyle-driven dining experiences to the Kingdom.

The expansion follows Epik Foods’ successful entry into the Saudi market in January 2024, as well as the July 2024 launch of its first Healthy & Co location in Sahafah Riyadh. The growth is further fueled by its recent $15.5 million (SAR 58.1 million) private capital funding secured from Ruya Private Capital I, LP, a fund managed by Ruya Partners. This investment supports key acquisitions and provides working capital to scale Epik Foods’ diverse portfolio and innovate concepts across the region.

Healthy & Co’s expansion into Jeddah and Khobar was made possible through a strategic partnership with GymNation, whose customer profile aligns seamlessly with the brand’s ethos. GymNation’s initial locations in Saudi Arabia are situated in these two cities, making them a natural starting point for the partnership. The new Healthy & Co outlets in Jeddah and Khobar will serve a wide array of offerings, including live salad bars, Grab & Go meals, and subscription-based meal plans, catering to both GymNation members and the general public. GymNation members will enjoy exclusive benefits, including competitive pricing on a wide selection of offerings. In addition to dine-in, all four locations will offer delivery options, further expanding Healthy & Co’s reach to customers seeking fresh, wholesome meals.

Khaled Fadly, CEO and Co-founder of Epik Foods, said “The response from Riyadh has been truly amazing, reinforcing the demand for concepts like Healthy & Co across the Kingdom. Alongside the capital, Jeddah and Khobar - major hubs with thriving food and wellness communities - offer significant potential for our next phase of growth. Residents in these cities are eager for innovative concepts like Healthy & Co, making them ideal markets for our expansion. As we expand across the Kingdom, we aim to bridge the gap between fitness and food, providing holistic solutions that make a healthy lifestyle both accessible and convenient. As we expand across the Kingdom, we remain committed to introducing innovative, lifestyle-driven dining experiences that resonate with local communities.”

Epik Foods is already planning its next phase of growth in Saudi Arabia, with a sixth Healthy & Co location set to open in Riyadh’s Qurtoba area, also in partnership with GymNation. With this bold move, Epik Foods continues to demonstrate its leadership in the F&B industry, offering innovative concepts that resonate with modern consumers.

About Epik Foods

Epik Foods emerged as a dynamic F&B group that operates a range of dining experiences through its multiple brands, spanning dine-in locations, digital concepts, meal plan services, and catering services. With over 60 brands and 50 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, Epik Foods aims to elevate customers’ culinary experience and make every meal memorable. The F&B group is dedicated to unwavering quality, continuous innovation, and creating exceptional culinary journeys across the region.

https://www.epikfoods.com