Dubai, UAE: Emirates Gas, a subsidiary of ENOC Group, has announced its participation in the 20th edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). The event will be held Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 31 August to 08 September 2024.

During the event, Emirates Gas will showcase its most recent industry innovation including the latest generation of LPG Composite Cylinders designed for caravans. The new state-of-the-art cylinder is made of advanced composite materials that are light in weight, safe, and translucent. Additionally, the robust design ensures reliable performance in challenging environments, making them suitable for various adventurous activities.

His Excellency, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “We are thrilled to showcase the all-new LPG Composite Cylinder at ADIHEX 2024, the largest exhibition for hunting, equestrian and heritage preservation in the Middle East and Africa region. The new LPG Composite Cylinder reaffirms ENOC’s commitment to meeting the country's latest environmental, health, and safety standards.”

Through Emirates Gas’ participation at ADIHEX 2024, the subsidiary aims to raise awareness and illustrate the multiple benefits of cutting-edge cylinders to outdoor lovers, caravan builders, and trade visitors from across the UAE to elevate their outdoor experiences.

The LPG Composite Cylinders are equipped with several key features. The 30 mbar Pressure Relief Valve guarantees optimal safety during use, while the robust design ensures long-lasting durability and resistance to wear and tear. A quality rubber diaphragm provides an additional layer of safety and prevents leaks.

To learn more about Emirates Gas, customers can visit stand number 7-195 at ADIHEX. The 2024 edition of the event will enable businesses to connect with over 174,000 customers to build their unparalleled brand presence, and network as well as generate endless new leads in the region.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

