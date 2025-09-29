Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, will showcase its latest sustainability and renewable energy initiatives at the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX). Hosted by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the exhibition will run from September 30 to October 2, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As a Principal Sponsor of this year’s edition, ENOC Group will present a dedicated interactive stand that brings together partners, experts, and stakeholders from around the world.

At WETEX 2025, ENOC will unveil its newest biodiesel production facility - the first biodiesel plant to be developed by a national oil company in the UAE - with an annual production capacity of 20 million litres.

The Group will also showcase a number of other sustainable solutions, including its jet fuel pipeline network connecting ENOC facilities in Jebel Ali with Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. In addition, the Group will present its intelligent fuel supply management system, LomoSoft, which optimises storage through live tank-level data and stock forecasts across ENOC’s national network. This enhances logistics, streamlines fuel unloading schedules, and reduces traffic congestion during peak hours.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Group CEO of ENOC, said, “We are proud to partner with DEWA at WETEX 2025, which continues to serve as a global platform for knowledge exchange and innovation in sustainability. As a Principal Sponsor of the event, ENOC is committed to showcasing projects and initiatives that align with the UAE’s ambitions to reduce carbon emissions and diversify its energy mix, while reinforcing our contribution to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and our role as a key catalyst in the nation’s transition towards a sustainable green economy.”

Throughout the exhibition, ENOC is expected to sign several Memorandums of Understanding and agreements with both public and private entities. Visitors to the ENOC stand will also benefit from exclusive offers, including promotions on the YES rewards programme and the Vehicle Identification Pass (ViP) enabled by Radio Frequency Identification technology.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.