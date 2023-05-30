Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, announced the opening of its latest service station in Fujairah, which is adjacent to Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City. This brings the Group’s total number of service stations in Fujairah to 11 and 189 across the UAE.

The opening was attended His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC, His Excellency Engineer Mohammad Al Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality, His Excellency Major General Mohammad Bin Ghanim, General Commander of Fujairah Police, and a number of officers and managers.

The new service station is located in the street leading from Fujairah International Airport and connecting the street from Al Hail area towards E99 Fujairah-Kalba road. In close proximity to Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City, which accommodates 1,100 residential villas and features state-of-the-art facilities, schools, mosques, gardens, a cultural centre, and shops, the station will serve motorists heading to and from industrial and residential communities located in the Al Hail area.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Our commitment to supporting the development of the nation’s retail infrastructure and ensuring customers have convenient and easy access to fuel remains critical to our business. By opening a new service station near Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City in Fujairah, we are supporting the fuelling needs of motorists in the community as well as the wider emirate whilst also contributing to its economic growth.”

Spanning an area of 93,000 sq. ft. featuring a bridged canopy with four new-generation dispenser islands and eight dispensers, the station is equipped with five double wall fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons and includes an EV charging station. The new service station also includes a 3,294 sq. ft. ZOOM convenience store, Pronto and other F&B options, 1,216 sq. ft. AutoPro lift bays, a 1,097 sq.ft. Tasjeel centre, and a standalone drive-thru restaurant.

In line with leading NFPA global safety standards, the fuel system was designed to have the maximum allowed and safe flow rate to reduce refuelling time. The station’s fuel system is also fully automated with Auto Tank Gauging and Electronic Leak detection system.

Customers visiting the service station can also benefit from ENOC Group’s ‘Yes’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or when making a purchase at the convenience stores.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

