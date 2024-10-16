Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, awarded female achievers during the second cycle of the 'Women in Energy Awards', which recognise women's achievements in the UAE’s energy sector.

The awards are inspired by the wise directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to enable women to strengthen their contributions to the country's economic and social progress.

Following a rigorous process of selecting the winners, the judging panel awarded nine outstanding contestants from Government entities including the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Dubai Municipality, DEWA, RTA and ENOC Group. Winners were recognised across various categories such as Leaders in Energy, Innovators in Energy, and CSR Influencers in Energy. All the entries demonstrated exceptional vision, leadership qualities, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Through these awards, ENOC Group aims to elevate knowledge sharing among the industry as well as establish a platform to recognise women in the UAE and their efforts to enhance the energy sector in the country.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, "We are pleased to conclude the second cycle of the ‘Women in Energy Awards’ and congratulate the participants for their submissions. Emirati women have played a critical role in consolidating the UAE’s energy sector and we thank them for their strategic participation and remarkable accomplishments to help achieve the UAE’s National Energy Strategy 2050."

In alignment with the UAE vision for gender equality, ENOC Group employs a total of 387 talented female professionals who drive innovation and energy sector within the Group, showcasing its commitment to empower women in the energy sector through many initiatives including Women in Energy Awards. The first cycle of the ‘Women in Energy Awards’ saw several strong entries under the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and celebrated the long-standing achievements of women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and been catalysts for positive change in the industry.

The list of winners is:

Name Position Entity Award Category Sub-Category 1 Eng. Mozah Alnuaimi Director of Productivity and Demand Management Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Leaders in Energy Women Leader in Energy 2 Joelle Khouri Head – International Engagement & Business Affairs DEWA Leaders in Energy Women Leader in Energy 3 Eng. Alia Busamra Chief Sustainability & Climate Change Officer ENOC Leaders in Energy Women Leader in Energy 4 Eng. Shaikha AlShaikh Director of Buildings & Facilities Department RTA Leaders in Energy Woman Young Leader 5 Eng. Aysha AlRemeithi Deputy Manager - Innovation Ecosystem, Sustainability and Innovation Centre and Youth Council President DEWA Leaders in Energy Woman Young Leader 6 Dr. Eng. Nawal Alhanaee Director of Future Energy Department Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Leaders in Energy Woman Leader in driving clean energy & renewables 7 Dr. Hana Yousuf Senior Manager - System Studies DEWA Leaders in Energy Woman Technocrat 8 Eng. Safa Banirasheed Senior Manager of Sustainability & Circular Economy Dubai Municipality Innovators in Energy Woman Innovator 9 Eng. Sara Alzarooni Senior Engineer Occurrences Analysis DEWA CSR Influencers in Energy Women CSR Influencer

