Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, signed an agreement with DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) to develop the first-ever petrol station in DMCC’s bustling district. The headlease agreement was signed during an official ceremony held at DMCC, in the presence of Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, and Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director of Retail at ENOC.

This milestone partnership aligns with ENOC’s retail expansion plans for 2025–2026, and underscores DMCC’s commitment to enhancing community infrastructure. The service station will be in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), one of DMCC’s premium mixed-use developments, strategically positioned to serve the vibrant areas of Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Islands, as well as the upcoming Uptown Dubai district.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC said: "The delivery of the first petrol station in Jumeirah Lakes Towers marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life within our community. Equipped with sustainable technology, comprehensive fuelling options, and a variety of amenities, this station is set to serve JLT, Uptown Dubai, and the wider area with convenience and efficiency. We are excited to partner with ENOC in delivering modern, forward-thinking services that meet the evolving needs of our vibrant district.”

H.E. Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “This agreement is a significant step forward in our efforts to expand ENOC’s footprint across key locations in Dubai, and in our commitment to supporting the UAE’s socio-economic growth by enhancing access to essential services.”

“By partnering with DMCC, we are contributing to the sustainable development of the community in JLT, Uptown Dubai, and its surrounding areas. This service station will provide convenient access to energy resources while fostering economic growth, mobility, and innovation. We, along with our partners DMCC, are excited to be working towards honouring our commitment to sustainable urban development, addressing the growing demand for modern infrastructure in one of Dubai’s most dynamic districts,” he added.

The service station will span a 50,187 ft² plot, with a built-up area of 5,920 ft². Equipped with the latest sustainable technology, the station will feature conventional fuelling services, a drive-thru shop, and a range of amenities tailored to meet the evolving needs of the JLT and Uptown Dubai communities.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

