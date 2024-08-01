Abu Dhabi: Discover masterpieces in the permanent galleries at Louvre Abu Dhabi, featuring iconic works from Picasso, Da Vinci, Renoir, Rembrandt, and more. There's always something new to explore at the museum, ensuring a memorable experience for the entire family.

And that's not all! The Children's Museum is running an exciting exhibition, "Picturing the Cosmos," where kids of all ages can explore the cosmos and live out their dreams. Children can embark on an educational adventure, exploring the celestial universe through immersive displays and interactive artworks guided by beloved characters Mansour and Shamma.

Entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi is free for visitors aged 18 and under. Accompanying adults can purchase museum tickets, currently available at 30% off for a limited time. Admission includes access to all galleries and exhibitions, including the Children's Museum.

Make this summer unforgettable with a visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Offer Details: