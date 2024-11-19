Following a year of impressive growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Endava, a leading provider of next-generation technology services, today announced the establishment of a dedicated Google Cloud practice in the region. As a fully certified Google Cloud Partner, Endava is now strongly positioned to enable MENA enterprises — particularly those in Saudi Arabia and the UAE — to efficiently process, analyse, and derive valuable insights from their data at scale.

The newly established division will be spearheaded by Andrew Rossiter, the company’s Global Lead for this practice. Having now been relocated to the region, Rossiter will primarily divide his time between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Commenting on the positioning of a global lead in-region, which signals Endava’s deep commitment to its local customers, David Boast, Managing Director - MENA, Endava, said, “Untethered by legacy infrastructure investments, enterprises in the Middle East are actively pioneering the future of AI. Google Cloud plays a pivotal role in this journey, providing the powerful AI and data capabilities that enable organisations to unlock actionable insights and scale intelligently. The establishment of this unit in the region follows our ‘close-to-customer’ approach, which enables us to work as a seamless extension of their team, delivering rapid and impactful outcomes.”

At launch, the new unit will focus on finance, insurance, healthcare, and smart city projects, where cloud scalability and AI integration can drive rapid innovation and operational efficiency. These are also industries that are strategically significant to the national visions of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other MENA nations.

By integrating Machine Learning (ML) into Google Cloud’s cutting-edge capabilities, Endava will work with organisations in these segments to solve complex business issues. The use cases the company envisions as being most impactful include deploying real-time detection tools to protect customers against financial fraud, and the utilisation of behavioural analytics and workflow tools to elevate customer conversion, onboarding, service, and retention.

Having previously lived in the GCC from 2012 to 2017, Rossiter has extensive regional experience and is well-versed in the rapid technological advancements reshaping the local landscape. His return to the region marks an exciting chapter for Endava as the company expands its footprint in the Middle East, delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions to meet the region’s growing demand for digital transformation. “Andrew has a stellar track record in helping global businesses turn their ambitions into a reality, empowering them to lead confidently in the digital era,” said Boast.

Rossiter said, “When I first arrived here in 2012, digital interactions with government agencies and service businesses were minimal. Coming back now, I’m amazed by the incredible progress and the growing adoption of digital technologies across the region. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy are prime examples of how the Middle East is positioning itself as a global hub for AI and cloud services. It’s an exciting time to be back, and I’m eager to infuse global best practices into the commendable strategies that businesses in the region are executing.”