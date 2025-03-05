In the spirit of Ramadan, EMSTEEL, the UAE's largest steel and building materials manufacturer, has partnered with Emirates Red Crescent to provide essential food packages to 300 underprivileged families. This initiative reinforces EMSTEEL’s role as a pillar to its community, while embodying the values of generosity and compassion that define the holy month.

H.E. Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said: “We are proud to be a pillar to the UAE in the ‘Year of Community’ by fostering unity and social responsibility in the holy month of Ramadan. As we come together to support underprivileged families, we embrace the power of collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent. Together, hand in hand, we aim to cultivate shared responsibility, while unlocking potential for inclusive and sustainable growth, for the benefit of all."

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fueling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.