Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Following COP28 commitment and contributing to the UAE First Long-Term Strategy (LTS) demonstrating commitment to Net Zero by 2050, Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, announced its strategic collaboration with MAGSORT, a Finnish decarbonization company, to drive an innovative initiative across its Al Ain Cement Factory. The partnership, announced during CEMTECH MEA 2024, positions ESA’s cement operations at the forefront of sustainability, aligning seamlessly with the Group’s decarbonization targets and setting the stage for a transformative approach to Green Cement production.

The collaboration between ESA and MAGSORT will initiate in Al Ain Cement plant the first large scale industrial pilot project, targeting a CO2 footprint reduction up to 15% by implementing the proprietary MAGSORT solutions to process steel slag, while reducing both limestone and fuel consumption.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Steel Arkan, said, “Emirates Steel Arkan is an industry market leader in innovating and embracing green solutions that help decarbonize the sector’s value chain. This collaboration demonstrates that ESA is driving the industry efforts undertaken during COP28 and will position the Company as the leader of the cement industry in achieving the UAE LTS targets. The possibility to process steel slag produced by Emirates Steel, is also an extraordinary example of circular economy within UAE, where both business units (Steel and Building Materials) will develop solid economical synergies while contributing to sustainable practices.”

Hugo Losada, CEO of Building Materials, an ESA company, said, “The collaboration with MAGSORT defines a breakthrough achievement in the cement industry, which will further support us to drive ESA’s decarbonization agenda. Al Ain cement plant will be the first large scale industrial pilot project in the MENA region for this solution. The objective is to achieve by 2026 the decarbonization targets defined for 2030, placing ESA as the industry leader in the MENA region, while placing a solid step forward towards the decarbonization of cement.”

Kalle Rasinmaki, CEO of Magsort, said, “We are excited to partner with ESA, who shares our vision for the future of cement and steel production. We have been very impressed with the speed and resolve of the decision-making process to implement concrete actions aiming to the decarbonization of cement manufacturing. Magsort has since the beginning been focusing on total solution around steel slag, not only increased metal recovery but also putting the mineral portion in large volumes back to circulation to be used as cement raw material. Co-operation with ESA allows us to do exactly that.”

ESA and MAGSORT anticipate that this forward-thinking initiative will serve as a model for sustainable practices within the UAE Building Material industry. The collaboration emphasizes the practicality and benefits of decarbonization in cement, highlighting the importance of building a resilient future in line with the global sustainability goals.

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com

About Magsort

Magsort is a decarbonization company. The revolutionary solution makes it possible to extract all the steel left behind in steel slag while refining the remaining slag into valuable zero-CO2 raw materials for the cement industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.magsort.com/