Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has won the ‘Financial Institutions Bond Deal of the Year’ at the Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East Awards 2024, while its investment banking arm, Emirates NBD Capital, secured notable house award wins for ‘Sukuk House of the Year’ and ‘High Yield Debt House of the Year’.

Emirates NBD received the ‘Financial Institutions Bond Deal of the Year’ award for its USD 750 million debut gree bond in 2023, the largest ever issued by a bank in the MENAT region and Emirates NBD’s first green offering on Nasdaq Dubai. The accolade highlights the bank's ongoing commitment to sustainable financing, aligning with global environmental standards and contributing to the development of green financial markets in the region.

This year was a large success for Emirates NBD Capital where it played a pivotal role in fostering a robust capital market environment in the region. Empowering issuers with access to a diverse range of financing options and meeting the region's growing appetite for capital market instruments.

The awards come after Emirates NBD Capital ranked in the top three on the International Sukuk League Tables for 2023, having participated in over 20 Sukuk deals and raised more than USD 29 million for clients in the MENAT region across 44 tranches. Emirates NBD Capital was also involved in all three AED-denominated issuances in 2023 and played a pivotal role as the sole coordinator for the Emirates Investment Bank's local currency issuance, underscoring its leadership in managing landmark regional transactions.

Commenting on the achievement, Ammar Al Haj, Group Treasurer and Head of Global Markets of Emirates NBD, said: “This recognition underlines Emirates NBD’s leading role in advancing sustainable financing within the region. The success of our USD 750 million green bond issuance is a testament to our commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation in capital markets. We are dedicated to developing financial products that not only meet the needs of our clients but also contribute positively to the regional and global sustainability agenda.”

Hitesh Asarpota, CEO of Emirates NBD Capital, added: “It has been a remarkable year for Emirates NBD Capital, during which we have set new standards by providing premier financing solutions to corporates, institutions, and sovereigns. Our involvement in more than 20 Sukuk deals and our leadership in local currency issuances have reinforced our status as a trusted partner in the MENAT region. This award underscores our dedication to offering customized financial services that help our clients meet their strategic goals. As we move forward, our focus remains on nurturing strong capital markets and spearheading the growth and diversification of the region's financial ecosystem.”

The Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East Awards ceremony was held in June 2024 in Dubai.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st March 2024, total assets were AED 902 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 246 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 858 branches and 4,450 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

