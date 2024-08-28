Dubai, UAE: In commemoration of Emirati Women’s Day, Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, hosted an Emirati Souq at its headquarters to support local women entrepreneurs and artisans, strengthening its commitment to empowering and uplifting women in the UAE and recognising their contributions to the local economy.

The Emirati Souq offered Emirati women with small businesses as well as talented female artisans a platform to showcase their products, giving them an opportunity to expand their reach and grow their ventures.

As a leading Islamic bank in the region, Emirates Islamic has a strong track record of supporting the community and boosting local talent. Through this event, the bank celebrates talented and enterprising Emirati women in the community and their contributions.

-Ends-

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 221 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Email: ei@bm.com