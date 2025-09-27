Emirates Entrepreneurship Association Signs Strategic Partnership with Zelo to Support Entrepreneurship under UAE’s “Capital of Entrepreneurship” and “Year of Community” Initiatives

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a move supporting the UAE’s declaration as the "Capital of Entrepreneurship in the Region" and under the theme of the "Year of Community," the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association has signed a strategic partnership with Zelo, the country’s leading private financing platform (formerly known as eFunder), aimed at promoting financial inclusion and empowering small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through accessible and fast financing solutions.

This partnership addresses one of the main challenges facing entrepreneurs in the UAE: the difficulty of accessing traditional financing and lengthy approval procedures. Association members will gain exclusive access to a package of financial solutions, including invoice financing, bank guarantee financing, and check discounting services, supporting business sustainability and enhancing the private sector’s role in achieving the objectives of the "Year of Community."

Reinforcing the National Vision and Inviting the Private Sector

On this occasion, Mr. Jassim Al Shikar, Secretary-General of the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association, stated:

"In line with the vision of our wise leadership to declare the UAE as the Capital of Entrepreneurship, and in support of the 'Year of Community' in fostering constructive partnerships, this partnership with Zelo represents a practical model for supporting entrepreneurs and overcoming their financing challenges. We extend an open invitation to all companies and national institutions to support and join this initiative, as empowering entrepreneurship is a societal responsibility that contributes to building a diversified and sustainable national economy."

For his part, Mr. Danush Arjun, CEO of Zelo, expressed pride in the partnership, saying:

"We are pleased to be a strategic partner in this national initiative, which allows us to expand our support for startups, SMEs, and growing businesses. Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to creating a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters innovation and stimulates economic growth, in line with the UAE’s position as a global capital of entrepreneurship."

Tangible Impact and Proven Track Record

The partnership builds on Zelo’s extensive experience in empowering UAE businesses, having deployed over $220 million across 9,500 financing transactions covering vital sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, engineering, and e-commerce.

The Emirates Entrepreneurship Association invites all companies wishing to contribute to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem to join this initiative, aiming to achieve national vision objectives and build a vibrant, united entrepreneurial community.