Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Driving Company PJSC (ADX: DRIVE), a subsidiary of Multiply Group, has announced the acquisition of a 51% stake in Excellence Premier Investment LLC, parent company of the renowned Excellence Driving Centre. The move is part of Emirates Driving Company's (EDC) ongoing efforts to achieve significant expansion and enhance its distinguished services.

The acquisition is set to elevate driver training in the UAE whereby both entities will contribute to develop of advanced training curricula and customised training programmes to meet diverse user needs. The move also forms part of EDC’s strategic priorities where it is exploring sustainable growth through various opportunities locally and across the GCC as well as working to achieve national and international accreditation for excellence in driver education.

Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, said: “This milestone enables us to advance our vision to provide the best driver education services in the region. With its high market value and exceptional customer satisfaction, Excellence Driving Centre will become a valuable addition to our company, where together we will be able to collaborate to achieve the best outcomes for our customers as well as expand our services to become the regional leader and ultimately enhance road safety across the entire region. This will, in turn, increase shareholder value and diversify our driving education offerings across various markets.”

Founded in 2020, Excellence Driving Centre aims to deliver comprehensive vehicle driving education in Dubai through its extensive network of over 20 strategic locations across the city. The company has rapidly gained acclaim as a prominent driving centre in Dubai, renowned for its customer-centric approach and modern facilities. Following the successful establishment of its driving centre, Excellence Premier Investment has diversified into delivery services, limousine services, and auto workshop operations, all underpinned by a strong commitment to ensuring exceptional customer experience.

Emirates Driving Company is renowned for its efficiency and effectiveness in enhancing road safety through innovation, collaboration, and investment in modern technologies and smart operating models. It is one of the leading institutions in driver education in the United Arab Emirates, providing high-quality educational services and adhering to the highest safety standards. It also strives to offer a superior training environment that helps trainees acquire the necessary skills to drive with confidence and safety.

About Emirates Driving Company PJSC

Established in 2000, Emirates Driving Company (EDC) is the leading provider of driver education, the exclusive pre-licensing driving education in Abu Dhabi, and the government’s trusted partner for creating safer roads. As the emirate’s leading drivers’ training and road safety institute, EDC provides a traffic system that supports the emirate’s rapid population growth and urban development.

EDC has digitized its curriculum and is looking to apply augmented and virtual reality to facilitate learning. The company is also currently transitioning its large fleet of vehicles into hybrid vehicles. In addition, a joint quality committee with the Abu Dhabi Police ensures training programmes and methodologies are kept up-to-date and aligned with the applicable laws.

EDC is the primary contributor to the Abu Dhabi road safety education committee and regularly contributes to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) through technical and educational inputs.

For more information, visit www.edcad.ae

About Excellence Driving Centre

The Excellence Driving Centre, a company of Excellence Premier Investment LLC, was established to efficiently impart essential driving skills to communities in Dubai, prioritizing customer satisfaction. We aim to simplify learning and provide a personalized experience that enhances enjoyment.

We believe a driver's license represents more than just driving ability it signifies access to future opportunities, career advancement, financial independence, and personal confidence. This belief drives our ongoing innovation to enable customers to achieve their full potential effortlessly.

Our commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in every aspect of our operations, ensuring that learning to drive with us is both educational and deeply fulfilling.

For more information, visit www.excellencedriving.com