Dubai, UAE: 383 winning participants of Emirates Draw had a great start to their Eid celebrations when the socially responsible organisation distributed AED 613,291 during its weekly raffle draw last night, which was live streamed on its website as well as its Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Three participants matched four out of seven digits and won AED 7,777 and 24 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won AED 777. Finally, 349 participants matched two out of seven and each won AED 77.

The socially responsible organisation has also announced Nousheen Aslam (@mom_in_emarat) as the winner of its Ramadan social media competition, who will join the Weekly Live Show hosts during the next raffle live stream on May 08, 2022, to receive her prize. The competition saw 355 participants share their Ramadan Iftar experiences on Facebook and Instagram that captured special moments with family and friends while tagging @emiratesdraw. Weekly winners were also announced throughout the Holy month.

Emirates Draw has transformed the lives of over 17,000 participants since its launch in September 2021, with over AED24 million in prize money distributed to date. Among the participants is Faheed Abid, a Pakistani expatriate who was born and raised in Dubai.

“I’ve been participating for three or four months but it’s the first time that I’ve won anything with Emirates Draw. I saw the email and thought that it couldn’t be true, so I didn’t take it seriously. It was only after I received a phone call and checked my dashboard on the website that it begun to sink in that I had won,” Abid said, chuckling.

The forty-year-old, who works in finance, revealed that he too isn’t sure what to do with his AED 77,777 winnings: “My wife was happy when I told her that I had won. Since I’m not sure what to with the amount, I’m going to discuss it with her because she’s very practical and I know she’ll give me sound advice.”

The 100M Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left, at which point the grand prize resets to AED 77 million. Optimistic participants have another chance to try for the life-changing prize during the next draw round, which will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 08th, 2022, at 9pm UAE time.

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a AED50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps at www.emiratesdraw.com. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.

With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED 77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of AED100 million when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be live streamed across its digital platforms, YouTube and Facebook.

