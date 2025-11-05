Abu Dhabi – As part of its commitment to empowering teachers for the future, the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has announced the launch of the “Comprehensive Capacity Building for Educational Leadership” training program, which aims to strengthen the leadership skills of school principals and their assistants, ensuring they are fully equipped to lead schools across Abu Dhabi.

The program is built around two main tracks. The first, “Future Leaders,” is designed to provide new leaders or candidates for future leadership positions with essential knowledge and foundational skills in educational leadership. The second, “Leader in the Educational Field,” focuses on empowering current leaders, helping them to advance their practices and enhance their professional competencies. Both tracks feature an integrated learning journey consisting of 20 training sessions that address various levels of school leadership. Each track, with its dedicated training modules, is offered independently to meet the specific needs of its participants.

The “Preparing Future Leaders” track comprises 57 training hours and covers a range of key themes, including leadership pillars, principles, and values; leading effective assessment in schools; guiding robust curriculum development; promoting positive behavior; managing school operational systems; and overseeing both financial and human resources in schools. The “Leader in the Educational Field” track includes 55 training hours and places emphasis on leadership pillars, principles, and values; formulating a school’s strategic vision; empowering classrooms by leading teaching, learning, and technology integration; and implementing comprehensive, smart school improvement strategies.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, underscored the importance of this initiative, stating: “The program represents a major step in developing educational leaders and building their capacities and skills to lead Emirati schools with high efficiency and effectiveness, and to support the educational system and the national education sector, according to an integrated approach that takes into account the various stages of the leadership journey.”

She explained that the “Comprehensive Capacity Building for Educational Leadership” program is designed to meet the needs of both new educational leaders and those currently in the field, thereby increasing their readiness to respond to future demands and create a lasting impact on the educational environment and school communities.

She affirmed that the program would help cultivate qualified educational leaders capable of making a real impact in school administration and leadership, particularly through the formulation of strategic visions and the adoption of best sustainable practices that support national efforts to enhance educational quality and institutional excellence.

“Focusing on developing leadership competencies prepares leaders who are more capable of employing and integrating digital solutions and artificial intelligence while preserving the authentic values of the UAE and its people,” she added.

The “Preparing Future Leaders” track, which runs from October 23, 2025, to January 31, 2026, aims to enable participants to fully understand the pillars, principles, and core values of educational leadership. The track prepares them to lead effective assessment processes and curriculum development that meet educational requirements, equips them to foster positive behavior and create stimulating, supportive school environments, and empowers them to manage school resources and operational systems efficiently and effectively.

Additionally, this track provides leaders with the skills to utilize digital solutions in their leadership practices, and offers practical experience through experiential learning projects and field visits.

The “Leader in the Educational Field” track, to be held from October 6, 2025, to January 13, 2026, is tailored to empower educational leaders to establish strong foundations grounded in principles, values, and self-reflection. It prepares them to articulate and effectively communicate their school’s strategic vision, lead classrooms, develop innovative teaching and learning methods, and integrate technology into the learning process. The track also assists leaders in developing and implementing comprehensive school improvement strategies, provides opportunities to participate in online leadership forums, enables them to present and implement experiential learning projects, and supports their practical development through field visits.

Through its academic and training programs, ECAE remains committed to enhancing educational outcomes and classroom development in Emirati schools. This commitment will positively influence the broader education system and aligns with the aspirations of the nation’s wise leadership for a more sustainable, diverse, inclusive, and flexible educational future.

The college continues to play a vital role in equipping the education sector with qualified and specialized professionals, empowered through academic programs recognized both locally and internationally. In doing so, it is preparing a new generation of national talent for impactful careers in education and contributing significantly to the future of the country.