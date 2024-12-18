Dubai, UAE – Emicool, a leading district cooling service provider in the region and a joint venture between Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure has announced a strategic partnership with Quant Gulf, a leading smart maintenance solutions provider, to enhance its operations through the deployment of the Schaeffler OPTIME Ecosystem. This first-of-its-kind technology aims to boost Emicool’s operational efficiency, environmental performance, and reliability, marking a significant step in the company’s digital transformation journey.

The OPTIME Ecosystem uses advanced smart sensors to monitor vibrations and temperature, enabling predictive maintenance that minimizes downtime, extends equipment life, and improves energy efficiency. This partnership underscores Emicool’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies that elevate operational performance and advance its environmental goals.

Dr. Adib Moubadder, CEO of Emicool, said “This partnership represents an exciting step forward for Emicool as we lead the way in adopting innovative solutions that enhance our operational efficiency, sustainability, and client satisfaction. At Emicool, we are committed to the responsible integration of advanced technologies like the OPTIME Ecosystem, which provide tangible improvements in energy efficiency and equipment reliability. Collaborating with Quant Gulf and Schaeffler aligns perfectly with

our vision of pushing the boundaries in district cooling and setting new standards for operational excellence in the region”, said Dr Adib.

A pilot phase was initially conducted at one of Emicool’s flagship plants, demonstrating the OPTIME Ecosystem’s remarkable benefits, such as reduced operational costs, improved efficiency, and greater energy optimization. Following this success, Emicool has expanded the system to 20% of its plants, with plans to roll out the solution across all facilities gradually. This integration will optimize performance and energy management throughout Emicool’s entire operations, setting a new industry benchmark.

Ayman Matar, General Manager of Quant Gulf, shared, “We are excited to partner with Emicool in this innovative venture. The OPTIME Ecosystem is a disruptive solution, and we believe it will reach its full potential when Emicool expands its deployment across all their plants. This collaboration demonstrates a commitment to using cutting-edge technologies to run smarter, more efficient, and sustainable operations.”

Tobias Krause, Schaeffler Middle East, added, “With our OPTIME Ecosystem, we not only enhance reliability and reduce operational costs, but we also underscore our commitment to creating real value for our customers. We are proud to partner with Emicool and Quant Gulf on this pioneering journey.”

About Emirates District Cooling Company (EMICOOL)

Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC, is a leading district cooling service provider in the UAE. The company was established in 2003 with headquarters at Dubai Investments Park [DIP]. Emicool ensures continuously exceeding customer expectations by providing district cooling services through its competent work force which delivers world-class levels of reliability, efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability. Since its inception, the company has achieved considerable success and currently provides services to Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Midriff Hills, Palazzo Versace & D1 tower, DWTC (Expo 2020), Jumeirah Bay, DAMAC Hills, Al Taif Business Centre and RTA 2020 Route. Emicool is a Joint Venture between Dubai Investments PJSC and an Actis-led consortium, which also includes British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI). www.emicool.com

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments PJSC is a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market with over 15,553 shareholders, a paid-up capital of AED 4.25 billion and total assets of AED 20 billion. Incorporated in 1995, the company has grown exponentially with investments in several businesses across diverse sectors. Dubai Investments portfolio includes key businesses with over 30 different companies. Since its inception, Dubai Investments has introduced cutting-edge technologies, pioneering business models, unique investment strategies and innovative concepts, driving progress across key sectors and markets including real estate, building materials, construction and contracting, education, healthcare, financial services and other services. www.dubaiinvestments.com

About Actis

Actis is a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure. We deliver competitive returns for institutional investors and measurable positive impact for countries, cities, and communities in which we operate. Our global experience, operational knowhow and strong culture allow us to create global sustainability leaders. We do it at scale. And have been doing so for decades. Since inception, we have raised US $24 billion to invest in a better tomorrow. Actis is a signatory to the United Nations backed Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), an investor initiative developed by the UNEP FI and the UN Global Compact. The firm has consistently been awarded the highest rating score in the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) independent assessment. www.act.is