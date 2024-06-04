Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) is set to launch a new campaign for adventure-seekers and travel enthusiasts. The Travel with Emarat campaign will offer exclusive travel packages, covering all travel expenses for five winners.

This campaign comes in line with Emarat’s commitment to providing opportunities for customers to win prizes, offering distinct benefits, and limitless rewards through its loyalty program, EmCan.

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Senior Manager of Corporate Loyalty at Emarat, said: “Through the EmCan App, we are dedicated to adding value and providing unforgettable experiences to our customers, and this campaign is just one way we’re delivering on that promise.”

“We understand the joy of exploring new destinations, and creating unforgettable memories, and with that we launched a summer campaign to give our customers an exclusive chance to have their travel expenses covered through our EmCan App.” Al Falasi added.

The Travel with Emarat campaign reaffirms Emarat’s commitment to enhancing the lives of our customers and fostering a community centered around shared adventures and cherished moments. As Emarat continues its visionary journey of exceeding customer expectations and elevating their rewards experience, the Travel with Emarat raffle steps in to offer customers the chance to win a luxurious travel package.

Starting from June 3 until July 5, participants can enter the raffle by spending a minimum of AED 80 on fuel and a minimum of AED 30 on non-fuel purchases at Emarat stations, then scanning the QR code in the EmCan App. Five lucky winners will be randomly selected through a digital raffle governed by Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET).

Established in 1980 by the UAE Federal Government, Emarat is one of the pioneers in the nation's petroleum industry. With a customer-centric approach, Emarat has expanded its network to more than 140 filling stations across Dubai and the Northern Emirates (as of June 2024) and has ambitious plans for further expansion across the UAE. Emarat is also actively involved in aviation fuel and gas supply, fulfilling the highest standards of customer service and operating ethically to meet the highest international and national HSE standards, ensuring the safety and satisfaction of employees, customers and business partners at all times. www.emarat.ae

EmCan, is a loyalty program by Emarat, providing a world of rewards for every purchase made across all Emarat service stations. Whether you're fueling your vehicle, enjoying a coffee, or getting your car washed, you can collect points at all Emarat locations. These points, known as EmCoins, can be redeemed for unique rewards and special offers. EmCan is constantly evolving, with more exciting features on the horizon. Experience EmCan now and stay tuned for what's to come by downloading the app: https://www.emcan.com/en/download