Dubai, UA: Emaar Properties and Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) have established a joint venture to develop Expo Living, a new residential lifestyle community at Expo City Dubai. Expo Living, a thoughtfully designed urban community will offer a modern lifestyle for residents seeking seamless connectivity, exceptional experiences, and serene living spaces. Terra Heights, the first residential phase of Expo Living, is now open for launch.

Expo Living’s strategic location ensures easy access to key destinations, placing residents just a 15-minute walk from Expo City and Dubai Exhibition Centre, which is set for an AED10 billion expansion that will increase the exhibition space from 58,000 sqm to 180,000 sqm by 2031, making it the largest indoor exhibition and events destination in the region, while being a short drive from Dubai’s upcoming mega gateway, Al Maktoum International Airport.

Emaar Properties and DWTC’s shared vision for the Expo Living development covers a total area of 451,295 square metres, including 358,473 square metres of residential spaces, complemented by Dubai Expo Mall, a contemporary shopping destination offering a curated selection of retail, dining, and leisure options.

Green parks, landscaped courtyards, and a variety of fitness facilities form the heart of the community, creating a balance between relaxation and social interaction. Residents can unwind at the yoga deck, enjoy the outdoor pools, or gather with friends at barbecue areas. With easy access to global events at Expo City and Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo Living offers a seamless blend of dynamic urban life and serene living.

“Expo Living reflects our focus on creating places where people can connect, grow, and thrive,” said Mr Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties. “Its location, right next to Expo City and minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport, puts residents in the centre of its all. Whether for work, travel, or leisure, everything is within easy reach. With well-planned amenities and a design that encourages community living, Expo Living makes balancing the fast pace of Dubai with moment of peace effortless.”

“The joint venture between DWTC and Emaar Properties represents a significant step forward in expanding and enriching the vibrant, integrated community of Expo City Dubai”, said Amer Al Farsi, Acting Vice President of Real Estate Development at Dubai World Trade Centre. “This flagship development, together with Dubai Exhibition Centre and Expo Village, aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to create a premier residential community within this urban hub, setting a new benchmark for connected and innovative urban living.”

Expo Living aligns with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Plan by integrating sustainable design elements that promote environmental responsibility and community well-being. Residents benefit from a balanced environment where retail, hospitality, and residential spaces are harmoniously connected.



Expo Living embodies the future of urban living connecting residents to local and global opportunities while offering a lifestyle rooted in balance, sustainability, and well-being.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of over 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.



With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered approx. 117,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approx. 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 38 hotels and resorts with around 9,200 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 36 percent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.



Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.



About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.



Building on this legacy, DWTC’s second flagship venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), stands as a premier destination for prominent national and international mega events. Strategically aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, DEC’s recently announced AED 10 billion expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai’s vision of becoming a global business hub for exhibitions and events. Additionally, developed and managed by DWTC for Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo Village hosts a vibrant residential community with 2,273 units across four clusters, also integrated within the Expo City Dubai ecosystem.



