Cairo – Elsewedy University of Technology "SU Tech" - Polytechnic of Egypt - is pleased to announce the launch of new academic programs and strategic partnerships coinciding with the opening of admissions for the 2025-2026 academic year. This initiative is part of its efforts to enhance the education system in Egypt. These partnerships are designed to develop curricula and equip students with specialized internationally recognized skills, that meet the needs of various business sectors. Through these efforts, the university aims to strengthen its position as a leading institution in higher education in Egypt and reaffirm its commitment to fostering skills in vital areas.

Continuing its efforts to strengthen academic cooperation, the university has forged strategic partnerships with prestigious international universities. In the agricultural sector, SU Tech collaborated with Texas A&M University to launch the Agricultural Irrigation Engineering Technology program. Additionally, the university offers an Energy Engineering program in partnership with Polytechnic University of Milan (Politecnico Di Milano). These partnerships are part of a broader initiative to develop 8 core programs among 19 additional programs. This reflects the university's commitment to expanding its academic offerings and preparing graduates to keep pace with global developments.

In this regard, Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Elsewedy University of Technology (SU Tech), expressed his pride in expanding the scope of the university's educational programs through ongoing partnerships with esteemed international universities. As the new academic year begins, he announced the addition of several quality programs to the university's existing curriculum, namely the Agricultural Irrigation Engineering Technology Program (in partnership with Texas A&M University), the Energy Engineering Technology program (offered through two tracks: Industrial and Sustainability, in partnership with Polytechnic University of Milan (Politecnico Di Milano), the Animation and Visual Design Technology Program, and the Product Design Technology Program (both in partnership with Amity University in Dubai).

Elsewedy affirmed that since its establishment, the university has aimed to address labor market needs by offering educational programs tailored to meet the specific requirements of industrial sectors. Consequently, graduates of "ELSEWEDY UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY "SU Tech" - Polytechnic of Egypt" are fully prepared to enter the workforce immediately after graduation. Many current students already combine their studies with part-time or freelance work, thanks to the university's adoption of a project-based learning approach.

For her part, Mrs. Hanan El Rihany, CEO of Elsewedy (EDTECH), emphasized the university's commitment to fostering a stimulating learning environment, noting that SU Tech strongly encourages student innovation through an integrated on-campus educational experience. She added that the university continually implements its learning environment by introducing modern and advanced facilities, including the Internet of Things (IoT) Lab, engineering workshops, drawing studios, and physics labs, along with a well-equipped university library that provides a wealth of diverse knowledge resources for both students and faculty members.

ElRihany moved on to reveal exclusive benefits for early applicants, including a 20% discount on tuition fees, which will remain fixed for four years, providing them with financial stability throughout their studies. She mentioned that registration for this offer begins in February 2025.

It is worth noting that ELSEWEDY UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY "SU Tech" - Polytechnic of Egypt - has diversified its programs to include the Agriculture Irrigation Engineering Technology Program with specialized tracks in Irrigated Field Crops Under Pivot, Pivot Irrigation Technology, and Water Management Technology. Moreover, SU Tech offers an Energy Engineering program that focuses on the fundamentals and applications of energy conversion, usage, and sustainability. The university also offers Animation and Visual Media Design Technology and Product Design Technology programs. These programs represent a valuable addition to Egypt's education system, contributing to preparing qualified cadres capable of meeting the growing demands of the labor market.

About Elsewedy University of Technology (SU Tech) - Polytechnic of Egypt:

ELSEWEDY UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY “SU Tech”, the first Polytechnic University in Egypt that offers a 4-year bachelor’s degree in Technology (B.Tech) in an integrated set of practical and theoretical learning that is in line with the market needs.

Pursuing the international polytechnic educational model of “SU Tech”- Polytechnic of Egypt shall provide students with practical skills, industry partnerships, and employability advancement. Graduates have advanced job prospects as they are sought after by employers due to their practical skills and industry experience.

SU Tech - Polytechnic of Egypt- provides education in more than 15 accredited programs that are developed in consultation with industry leaders. SU Tech- Polytechnic of Egypt- applies practical education in laboratories, workshops, training, and internships to the theoretical studies that allow graduates to immediately join the local and global labor force.

Through its collaboration with the Indian Amity University Dubai branch, SU Tech -Polytechnic of Egypt- will be pioneering Higher Education in Egypt with the leading Worldwide Indian model.