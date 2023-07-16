In cooperation with Amity University in Dubai

Elsewedy: We are dedicated to delivering enhanced value to the industry and equip the Egyptian youth with the necessary skills

Elrihany: For the first time in Egypt, we introduce the "Polytechnic" model… and we will provide scholarships for the 1st intake of students

Cairo: Elsewedy University of Technology (SUT) – Polytechnic of Egypt, is the first Polytechnic University in Egypt that paves the way for employability locally and globally, acquired the approval from the Cabinet of Ministers. In collaboration with Amity University in Dubai, SUT - Polytechnic of Egypt is set embark on full-scale operations and open its admission for the academic year 2023/2024.

The launch of SUT - Polytechnic of Egypt University comes at a vital time, coinciding with economic changes that have generated a demand for practical learning and the emergence of new roles in the engineering field in Egypt. This mirrors the trends observed in industrially advanced countries across Europe. The concept of 'Engineering Technology' is set to play a significant role in the industry sector for the future, as it combines engineering expertise in design with technical proficiency in implementation.

"We are dedicated to delivering enhanced value to the industry and equip the Egyptian youth with the necessary skills by providing new specializations to meet the evolving demands of the industrial landscape. In today's industrial organizations, practical expertise is as vital as theoretical proficiency. It is our endeavor to cultivate these capabilities among our cadres and students by providing extensive training opportunities in collaboration with esteemed private sector institutions across various domains. Through these initiatives, we aim to prepare our graduates for the labor market, empowering them with the necessary practical experience, industry partnerships, trainings, and labor market-based education." says Ahmed Elsewedy, Chairman of Elsewedy Electric.

While the CEO, Mrs. Hanan Elrihany, expressed her utmost delight for the University launch in order to introduce for the first time in Egypt the "Polytechnic" model. She emphasized: “This pioneering educational model prioritizes practical learning, constituting 60% of the curriculum, complemented by a robust 40% dedicated to theoretical knowledge. Moreover, SUT – Polytechnic of Egypt, will bring the Worldwide leading Indian educational knowledge in the field of Technology through its academic collaboration with Amity University in Dubai, renowned for its over 27 years of educational experience and a global presence spanning over14 campuses. This collaboration enables SUT to draw upon distinguished educational model globally, aiming to fortify the path of Higher Education in Technology to empower students with a transformative learning experience.”

Elrihany further explained, "The University will provide scholarships to the 1st intake of students, as well as offer the flexibility of paying tuition fees in installments through 'valU' financial services platform. Upon completion of the four-year program, students will be granted an accredited Bachelor of Engineering Technology (B. Tech). Moreover, the University will provide opportunities for graduates to pursue advanced degrees such as Masters and Doctorate degrees in Technology, in addition to Specialized MBA. The initial programs at the University will revolve around Electrical and Electronic engineering Technology, Computer Science Technology, Data Science Technology, and Network and Cyber Security Technology. These programs, which are among the most required disciplines in the local and global labor markets, have been developed in collaboration with esteemed industry leaders."

-Ends-

About ElSewedy EDTECH:

ElSewedy (EDTech), aims at creating a seamless transition from education to employment by providing educational tools and industry resources, through establishing universities that adopts innovative educational approach that prepare students with the skills and knowledge needed for today’s job market.

ELSEWEDY UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY “SUT”, the first Polytechnic University in Egypt that is offering a 4 year bachelor’s degree of Engineering Technology (B.Tech) in an integrated set of practical and theoretical learning that is in line with the market needs.

Pursuing the international polytechnic educational model of “SUT”- Polytechnic of Egypt shall provide students with practical skills, industry partnerships and employability advancement. Graduates have advanced job prospects as they are sought after by employers due to their practical skills and industry experience.

SUT -Polytechnic of Egypt- providing education in more than 15 accredited programs that are developed in consultation with industry leaders. SUT- Polytechnic of Egypt- apply the practical education in laboratories, workshops, training and internships to the theoretical studies that allows graduates to immediately join the local and global labor force.

By its collaboration with Indian Amity University Dubai branch, SUT -Polytechnic of Egypt- will be pioneering the Higher Education in Egypt with the leading Worldwide Indian model.