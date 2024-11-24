Affirming its leading role in technical education and vocational training for over 13 years…

Cairo – Elsewedy Technical Academy (STA), affiliated to Elsewedy Electric, celebrated a graduation ceremony for its eleventh batch of students at the Elsewedy Electric headquarter in Cairo Festival City, New Cairo. The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Education and Technical Education, Malaysia Ambassador in Egypt as well as heads of banks and several senior officials and partners from Elsewedy Group and other external partners. This event underscores the Academy's prominent role in technical education and vocational training in Egypt, backed by over 13 years of experience.

During the ceremony, 540 students from the eleventh graduating class were celebrated, contributing to a total of more than 3,500 qualified graduates since the Academy's establishment in 2011. Many of these graduates have secured job opportunities in leading companies & factories, with employment rates exceeding 80%. Additionally, the event honored the top-performing students, to motivate them to achieve the highest degrees of success and excellence.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of representatives from various ministries, government institutions, and private organizations, reflecting the country’s commitment to education that equips students with practical skills tailored to meet the demands of both the local and international labor markets. Among the notable guests were Mr. Mohamed Abdel Latif, Minister of Education and Technical Education, H.E Mohd Tarid Sufian, Ambassador of Malaysia in Egypt, Mr. Sadik Elsewedy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Elsewedy Electric Group and CEO of Elsewedy Industries; Eng. Ahmed El Sewedy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Elsewedy Electric Foundation; and Eng. Hazem Al-Ashmouni, Governor of Sharqia, along with key leaders from the Foundation.

Additionally, the event welcomed several success partners who continue to support the initiative through various collaborations. These partnerships include over 50 major institutions and companies from Elsewedy Group and other external partners. Noteworthy partners from outside the group included Banque Misr Foundation, National Bank of Kuwait, Emirates NBD, Suez Steel Company, DB Schenker, DP World, L'Oréal, and EIPICO.

The activities of the ceremony also featured a special segment highlighting students with special abilities, alongside success stories from graduates who secured employment after graduation. One graduate shared his inspiring journey, serving as a motivating example for many students and youth in the field. This segment underscores the Academy's commitment to providing inclusive educational opportunities for all members of society.

Moreover, a booth was set up to showcase students' projects across various artistic disciplines. Students interacted with guests, explaining their practical projects, which demonstrates the quality of education and training they receive at the Academy.

Eng. Ahmed El Sewedy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Elsewedy Electric Foundation, expressed his pride in the graduation of a new batch from the Academy. He stated, "Elsewedy Technical Academy is a successful model of technical education designed to meet the needs of the labor market. We are committed to enhancing cooperation between the government and the private sector to equip Egyptian youth with the necessary skills across various disciplines. Through our specialized training programs in over 20 technical fields, we benefit more than 2,400 students in 6 schools nationwide. Therefore, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Egyptian government and our valued partners for their ongoing support and efforts to develop this vital sector, which plays a crucial role in preparing a new generation capable of significantly contributing to a strong and sustainable economy."

In the same context, Mrs. Hanan El Rihany, CEO of Elsewedy Technical Academy “STA”, remarked, "Today we celebrate a new milestone in our journey, the graduation of a class that exemplifies our commitment to prepare young people to meet the needs of both the local and international markets. We take great pride in what our graduates have accomplished, as they will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Egyptian economy. This occasion not only celebrates their achievements but also reflects our ongoing dedication to supporting the growth and development of our country's education system. As we continue to expand, we look forward to further successes for future generations."

In a significant step to enhance the Academy’s role in supporting technical education, a memorandum of understanding was signed with "Shaghalni". This agreement aims to improve collaboration between the two parties in the fields of vocational training and employment. It includes provisions for training programs that will enhance the skills of Egyptian youth in various sectors and serves as a foundation for a series of joint activities that will contribute to innovative initiatives in technical education and vocational training in Egypt.

It's worth noting that Elsewedy Technical Academy has graduated many talented individuals who have secured job opportunities with partner companies such as Elsewedy Cables, Elsewedy Transformers, Iskraemeco - Egypt, EIPICO, DB Schenker, Egyplast, and Suez Steel. These companies provide valuable opportunities for graduates, allowing them to enhance their skills in innovative and sophisticated work environments.

Since its establishment, the Academy has offered specialized training programs in various fields, including car maintenance and repair, information technology, energy, and electrical maintenance. These programs align with the evolving needs of both the local and international markets. To further its mission, the Academy has also included its first cohort of individuals with special abilities and launched the first Center of Excellence in Port Said Governorate. This reflects the Academy's commitment to providing comprehensive and advanced educational opportunities to serve diverse segments of the Egyptian community. Looking ahead, the Academy continues to pursue its ambitious goals, aiming to reach 10,000 beneficiaries by 2025 in Egypt and across Africa.

About Elsewedy Technical Academy

Elsewedy Technical Academy - STA, is affiliated to Elsewedy Electric Foundation (NGO), provides 3 years’ secondary level education adopting dual education model combing 80% training vs 20% theoretical, in accordance to international standards under the auspices of the Ministry of Education & Technical Education.

STA offers a customized Technical Education and Training for the major industries following the latest standards. It also provides training programs to exiting work force and unemployed youth.