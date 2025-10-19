elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, concluded its participation in GITEX Global 2025, held recently at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The event provided a vibrant platform for the company to showcase its innovative digital solutions, build strategic partnerships, and strengthen its role as a forward-thinking partner in digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the region and beyond.

During the event, elm signed multiple cooperation and partnership agreements with international organizations, including a MoU with Lucid aimed at improving the efficiency of vehicle replacement services through comprehensive management covering reporting, technical inspections, maintenance, and logistics services. The company also signed memorandums of understanding with Shory, First.tech, and Software Group. Through these efforts, the company seeks to innovate solutions aligned with future needs and enhance the efficiency of key sectors across the region. It also demonstrates elm’s commitment to expanding its international partner network and delivering collaborative models that meet global market demands. Additionally, these agreements support the company’s strategy to build a comprehensive ecosystem of partnerships that foster innovation and advance AI technologies. They complement the advanced digital solutions elm showcased at the event, boosting the company’s ability to add value across various industries and extend the reach of innovative technologies shaping the future.

At the event, elm showcased several innovative digital solutions that demonstrated its vision for shaping the future. Its main exhibits included the Digital Stadium and Smart Parking & Visitor Management, along with elm Autonomous Vehicle, which functions as a lab for future smart mobility technologies. Additionally, the company introduced its Virtual Driver Software, as well as its Mobile Mapping System and 3D Mapping.

The company’s lineup also included the Geospatial AI, the Crowd Management Platform, and the Agentic AI ‘Nuha,’ which can be used in vital locations. Additionally, elm introduced the “Nuha” elm Linguistic AI Model, “Nuha” Listening & Speaking with Intelligence, and a suite of AI-powered solutions, including the Smart Judicial Assistant, Smart Call Center, and “Najd,” the Intelligent Assistant for the Human Capital Sector.

elm’s strategies aim to localize AI technologies and create more flexible and inclusive business models, enabling the company to establish a stronger presence in local and regional markets. The company has over 30 million active users and more than 700,000 private-sector commercial clients across regional markets. It manages more than 50 brands in various sectors, oversees 170 projects, and handles approximately 2 billion operations each year. The company has completed over 500 projects, developed more than 64 products, and delivered digital solutions to over 15 key sectors. Additionally, it has designed 45 AI models, filed 30 patents, and published 25 research papers in reputable scientific journals and periodicals.

elm begins by exploring market opportunities and designing innovative solutions tailored to various sectors. The company aims to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem that combines data and services to shape a better future. At elm, technological innovations go beyond digital solutions; they represent practical steps toward the future by connecting data with services in a unified digital ecosystem that benefits society and business while promoting digital empowerment across public and private sectors.

