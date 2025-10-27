Joontos at Dar Tantora earns Bib Gourmand, alongside other Michelin Guide Restaurants, Harrat and Tama

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – AlUla’s growing reputation as a world-class destination for hospitality and gastronomy has been further elevated with the inclusion of several of its hotels and restaurants in the Michelin Guide 2025.

This recognition celebrates the exceptional quality, distinctiveness and authenticity of AlUla’s hospitality offerings, with each reflecting the destination’s sense of place and deep cultural heritage.

Among the Michelin Guide Hotels, Banyan Tree AlUla has been distinguished with One Michelin Key, a mark of excellence that recognises outstanding hospitality and service. It is among the first seven hotels in the Kingdom to receive the prestigious Michelin Key distinction. Set amid the sandstone canyons of the Ashar Valley, the five-star Banyan Tree AlUla combines minimalist luxury with a strong connection to nature, offering guests a sanctuary of serenity and sustainable design.

The Chedi Hegra, the first hotel to be located within a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was highlighted by Michelin as a new destination to watch. The luxury property occupies several existing historical structures, including an old railway station, Hegra Fort, and other surrounding buildings. Original structural and exterior walls, some built from mud brick, have been carefully preserved and integrated into the hotel’s modern architecture.

Also featured in the guide is Dar Tantora The House Hotel, an eco-hotel set within AlUla Old Town, known for its labyrinthine streets, mudbrick houses and imposing fort. Hailed in 2024 in TIME Magazine 2024 travel list of World's Greatest Places, the mudbrick buildings in this special part of Old Town have been meticulously restored into boutique-style accommodation.

Our Habitas AlUla, a lifestyle resort that champions sustainability and wellness, and Caravan by Habitas AlUla, offering a laid-back, adventure-inspired stay under the stars, have also been featured on the coveted list.

In the Michelin Guide Restaurants selection, Joontos at Dar Tantora The House Hotel was awarded the coveted Bib Gourmand, recognising exceptional cuisine at outstanding value. The restaurant, located within the intimate Dar Tantora property, brings together traditional Saudi flavours with a creative, contemporary twist.

Harrat at Banyan Tree AlUla, renowned for its elevated Saudi-inspired fine dining, and Tama at Our Habitas AlUla, celebrated for its farm-to-table menus crafted from locally sourced produce, were also recognised for their distinctive culinary excellence and contribution to AlUla’s dynamic dining scene.

This milestone reinforces AlUla’s emergence as one of the region’s most captivating destinations for travellers seeking world-class hospitality, luxury and gastronomy, set amid natural landscapes.

