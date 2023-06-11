Cairo, Egypt: Last night, Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA) announced the winners of its third edition award ceremony held at the magnificent Mohamed Ali Palace, in the attendance of over 100 business leaders, and entrepreneurial experts.

In 14 categories, the EEA recognized leaders and founders whose companies are excelling and have had a tangible impact on their industry during the past year specifically.

This year’s edition brought new categories including “Next Gen Intrapreneur of the Year”, “Rising Entrepreneur of the Year”, “Entrepreneur for Good Award”, “From Art to Business” and EEA’s first regional award; in partnership with IFC ‘She Wins Arabia’ program; ‘Regional Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’.

EEA's Founder and CEO, Amr Mansi, opened the third edition’s award ceremony, commenting on this year's journey "This past year has been without a doubt challenging for businesses and entrepreneurs. Picking a winner for each category was a very difficult decision since every finalist was a top and credible player in their industry. Without a doubt, they all continue to show how, with true grit, resilience and hard work, Entrepreneurs will always positively affect Egypt.

Below are the winner who have been selected for each category:

Fashion Business Award: Nile Eyewear “Ahmed Hamdi - Founder & Creative Director” Interior Design Award: Efreshli “Heba El Gabaly - Founder & CEO” From Art to Business: SYNC School “Mustafa Sharara - Co-Founder & CEO, Omar Heraiz - Co-founder & Chief Content Officer” Next Gen Intrapreneur of the Year: B.TECH “Mohamed Khattab, EVP, b_labs & Digital Commerce “ Digital Solutions & Customer Experience Award: Cartona “Rafik Zaher Co founder and Mahmoud Talaat- Co founder & CEO” Rising Entrepreneur of the Year: Octane “Amr Gamal - Co Founder & CEO , Ziad el Adawy- Co Founder & CCO, Hatem Farag - Co Founder & COO and Hatem Mamoun- Co Founder & Engineering Director” Entrepreneur for Good Award: MEDEX “DR. Ahmed Fathy- Co Founder & CEO, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim - Co Founder & Ph. Manager, Rawia Saeid - Co Founder & Marketing & PR, Dr. Haitham El Sisy - Co Founder & COO Experiential Dining Business Award: The Sage Experience “Amr Barghash - Co Founder , Ahmed El Meligy - Co Founder” Sports & Wellbeing Award: Trifactory “Ayman Hakky - Founder & Managing Director” , Seifeldein Fawzy - Co-founder & COO, Mahmoud Abdelhakim - Co-founder & Strategic Advisor, Mohamed El Beltagy, Co-founder & CTO Real Estate Services Award: Nawy “ Mostafa El Beltagy - CEO, Aly Rafea - Chief Experience Officer, Mohamed Abou Ghanima - COO, Abdel- Azim Osman - Chief Marketing Officer, Ahmed Rafea -Chief Business Development Officer” Fintech / Fintech Enabler Award: BInk “Amr Sultan - Co founder & CEO, Tarek Elsheikh - Co-Founder & Chief Risk Officer” Serial Entrepreneurship Award: Ayman Essawy Disruption of Traditional Industries: SOKNA “ Ahmed Gabllah - Founder & CEO “ Regional Woman Entrepreneur of the Year: NEOLLI “ Mariem Faghraoui - Chief Operating Officer”

EEA is presented by IEvents and powered by Tatweer Misr. The official Bank partner: EGBANK. Orange and Pepsico are both co- partners for this year’s edition.Official Media Partner: Startup scene. Industrial Partner: El Sewedy electric, Official Fashion Partner: Concrete, Payment Solutions Partner: Geidea,Supported by Partner; Dolato Supported by partner; Nestlé. Tech partner: collard, Regional Media Partner; Forbes Middle East , Radio Partners; Nile & Nogoum FM, Ecosystem Partners; She wins Arabia by IFC, Mint by EGBANK, American Chamber( AMCHAM), Endeavor, Entrepreneurs Organizations (EO) and SYNDO. Hospitality Partner; Cairo Marriott Hotel. Supported by Partner; Dina Iskander. Design Studio Partner; Oak Architects. Digital Partner; Yellow & Co, Post production partner; Snapper productions. Video Content Partner; Shift Studios.

About IEVENTS:

IEVENTS was founded in 2010 with the aim of becoming a leading events agency in Egypt and the rest of the MENA region. With a team of dedicated event management specialists, planners and organizers, IEVENTS is determined to bring an edge to every event by offering the ultimate experience that exceeds expectations. IEVENTS conceptualizes and delivers internationally recognised cultural and sports events across Egypt. IEVENTS has executed CIB & El Gouna International Squash Opens, the Color Run, Zed Winterfest 2020, El Gouna Film Festival and more.

For more information visit: https://i-events.net/