Cairo, Egypt: Under the patronage of The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, Autotech, the largest international exhibition for automotive aftersales services and feeding industries, will take place from 17 to 19 November 2024 at the Cairo International Exhibition Center. The exhibition is a unique platform to communicate with industry professionals, bringing together the most prominent local and international companies to highlight the latest trends and developments in the automotive aftermarket industry.

This year's Autotech exhibition will witness the participation of more than 300 exhibiting companies, representing countries, including China, India, Taiwan, Turkey, the UAE and Kuwait, in addition to more than 15 countries from around the world. Among the most prominent companies participating in the event are Alpha Trade, SMG Engineering and Bishay Co, who will showcase their latest products and technology solutions to meet the growing market needs, reflecting the magnitude of the event and the scale of the expansion of the automotive aftermarket sector in Egypt and Africa.

Within the framework of strengthening Egypt's presence on the regional scene, Autotech will host a group of buyers' missions from African countries such as Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Nigeria, with the aim of enhancing the presence of Egyptian products in African markets. Buyers will have the opportunity to explore the high quality and innovation offered by Egyptian industries, enhancing export opportunities for local products and providing a strong platform to increase their reach across Africa, contributing to advancing the Egyptian economy and improving trade relations between Egypt and African countries.

This comes as part of Autotech's commitment to supporting Egypt's economy and its manufacturers, as the exhibition participates in the "Made in Egypt" initiative by highlighting and promoting local manufacturers, presenting them with a golden opportunity to showcase their products on an international level and contribute to the growth of the industrial sector, to ensure that the automotive aftermarket industry in Egypt continues to flourish. A number of local manufacturers such as the Egypt First Filter, Defo Egypt, Al Fares Radiator, Golden Chemical Industries, and Sunlube Lubricants Industry will participate in the exhibition, in line with Egypt's Vision 2030 to increase exports and support local products.

Commenting on this year's edition, Ms. Hanaa Salah El-Din, Autotech Exhibition Director, said: "The automotive aftersales sector is one of the vital sectors that contribute significantly to the strengthening of the Egyptian economy, and Autotech reflects the government's directions to develop this sector. The government works tirelessly to promote the automotive industry in Egypt, as well as support the industries that feed it, based on the opportunities available in this field, to ensure that Egypt becomes a leading regional hub for the automotive industry and export."

She added: "In its latest edition, Autotech witnessed a remarkable turnout of visitors, attracting more than 7,500 visitors, which helped create a vibrant environment for networking and expanding business opportunities. We are very excited about this year's edition, which we expect to be even more successful and lively, with estimates of around 9,000 visitors of experts and enthusiasts. This year's edition features a variety of events such as the “Autotech Conference,” which brings together experts and speakers, live demonstrations that provide companies with the opportunity to showcase their technology products, and the “Business Compliance Program,” which facilitates networking opportunities and building partnerships between exhibitors and buyers."

This year's Autotech exhibition covers six main sections: Spare Parts & Components, Repair & Maintenance, Tires & Batteries, Car Accessories & Additional Components, Oil & Lubricants, and Electronics & Systems. On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Autotech Conference will take place, bringing together a group of experts and speakers, who will address important topics related to the latest market trends and sustainable development issues in this industry, mainly trade trends, innovation, opportunities and challenges in the aftermarket industry.

Autotech is organized by Informa Markets. The company is a distinguished global leader in exhibition organization with a rich portfolio that underscores its dedication to leading industry growth and fostering innovation. This portfolio served as a platform for collaborative efforts, knowledge sharing, and the overall advancement of the industry. The key factor in Autotech's resounding success lies in its comprehensive features, combining conferences and achieving consensus among participants, as well as panel discussions and sessions, which create a unique environment that stimulates creativity, facilitates knowledge exchange and fosters collaboration. These aspects not only shape industry trends, but also support innovation, ensuring participants remain at the forefront of automotive aftermarket.