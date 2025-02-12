Cairo – The British Council hosted the Egyptian Minister of Education and Technical Education, HE Mohamed Abdel Latif and a high-profile delegation from the Ministry, including Dr. Hanem Ahmed, Advisor to Minister on Partnerships for an official visit to the United Kingdom from 3rd to 5th February. The visit aimed to enhance collaboration between Egypt and the UK in key areas such as quality assurance for schools, inclusion, Teacher Development and curriculum reform.

The programme provided the delegation with valuable insights into the UK’s education system and facilitated engagements with key stakeholders. The visit included high-level meetings with government officials, regulatory bodies, and educational institutions.

Mark Howard, British Council Director in Egypt commented, “It was a real pleasure to accompany his excellency Minister Mohamed Abdel Latif to the UK. The aim was to give the Minister insights into the UK education system and foster continued bilateral collaboration. It was good to hear the Minister highlight the UK’s influence in developing Egypt’s education system, and in particular English language teaching and capacity building. At the British Council we are committed to promoting high quality English teaching, learning and assessment in state education systems. It was clear to see the passion the Minister brings to improving the education system in Egypt, and we will continue to offer any support we can to give young Egyptians the best opportunities.”

On 3rd February, key engagements began with a meeting with British Council leadership to explore strategic cooperation in school education. Additionally, the delegation met with Ofsted to discuss quality assurance, measuring school effectiveness, and the role of AI in tracking academic progress and curriculum delivery. This meeting, chaired by Sir Martyn Oliver, Chief Inspector of Ofsted, aligned with Egypt’s objectives to strengthen its education system. Furthermore, a bilateral meeting was held with Catherine McKinnell, UK Minister for School Standards, to discuss curriculum reform, England’s Continuing Professional Development (CPD) offer for teachers, and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Notably, Egypt’s Ambassador to the UK H.E. Ambassador Sherif Kamel was also in attendance, reinforcing the importance of the discussions.

The visit concluded on 5th February with a visit to Mulberry Academy, where the delegation observed inclusive education practices and identified best practices that could inform Egypt’s approach to inclusion.

This visit highlighted the commitment of both the UK and Egypt to fostering educational exchange and knowledge sharing. By engaging with key institutions and experts, the delegation gained insights into best practices that can support Egypt’s grand ambitions in Education Reform.