CAIRO – EGYPTAIR, a leading airline in the Middle East and Africa, is embarking on a transformative upgrade of its network infrastructure to boost operational efficiency, increase resilience, and deliver more reliable services for passengers. As part of this modernization, EgyptAir has selected advanced connectivity and infrastructure solutions from SITA, the global leader in air transport technology.

This strategic modernization equips EGYPTAIR with scalable, cloud-native connectivity to meet growing bandwidth, security, and automation demands. With SITA Connect Go, the airline will further strengthen its core infrastructure with secure airport connectivity, infrastructure protection, Secure Service Edge (SSE) management, and enhanced messaging and service assurance.

EGYPTAIR’s operations will also benefit from SITA’s Community Departure Control System (DCS), which will help streamline ground processes, driving cost efficiency across its network. Together, these improvements will help EGYPTAIR reduce reliance on aging legacy systems, increase network visibility, and mitigate operational risks.

Capt. Ahmed Adel, Chairman & CEO of EGYPTAIR Holding Company, and Selim Bouri, President Middle East and Africa at SITA, attended a signing ceremony of the strategic agreement. The agreement was signed in Cairo by Eng. Yasser Omran, Head of the Information Sector at EGYPTAIR Holding Company, and Houssam Dakroub, Director, North & French speaking Africa at SITA.

“Airlines across the Middle East and Africa are facing a period of rapid change,” said Selim Bouri, President, Middle East & Africa at SITA. “Passenger demand is surging, airports are getting busier, and the pressure to operate more efficiently, securely, and sustainably has never been greater. Against this backdrop, EgyptAir is making a bold move to transform its network infrastructure, giving the airline the speed, resilience, and agility it needs to keep pace with market growth and rising traveler expectations. By embracing next-generation connectivity, EgyptAir is future-proofing its operations and strengthening its ability to compete in an increasingly dynamic regional aviation landscape.”

This agreement is a continuation of the development journey of the Egyptian civil aviation sector and strengthens its competitiveness as a pivotal regional center for aviation, IT, and digital services. The airline’s focus on adopting the latest smart solutions, will contribute to strengthening performance efficiency and improving the passenger experience at Egyptian airports.

The partnership is expected to bring a significant transformation in the company's communication systems, enabling it to continue its growth plans at the regional and international levels, thanks to SITA's extensive experience in digital services, with its information network extending to more than 200 countries and regions worldwide. The initiative also strengthens EGYPTAIR’s position as a regional aviation hub and aligns with the Egyptian civil aviation sector’s development goals.

Captain Ahmed Adel, Chairman & CEO of EGYPTAIR Holding Company, added: "This partnership with SITA is a cornerstone of our digital transformation strategy. By adopting cutting-edge solutions, we are enhancing our communication systems to support growth in tourism and travel, ensuring operational excellence and a superior passenger experience."

While this project is not the first of its kind for SITA globally, it underscores the company’s commitment to supporting leading airlines like EgyptAir in transforming their operations and preparing for long-term growth.

For further information, (not for publication) contact:

SITA

Alex Levinger

Corporate Communications

Email: alexandra.levinger@sita.aero Charles Font

Corporate Communications

Email: charles.font@sita.aero

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe, secure, and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA’s solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of over 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Its communications network connects every corner of the globe, and SITA bridges 45% of the air transport community’s data exchange.

In 2023, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved SITA’s near-term and long-term emission reduction targets. These science-based targets are pivotal in guiding the company’s climate actions to curtail greenhouse gas emissions effectively. SITA is also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies.

In 2024, SITA acquired Materna IPS, leader in passenger handling, to create the world’s most powerful passenger portfolio for airports and digital travel. SITA then acquired ASISTIM, to offer a fully-fledged airline flight Operations Control Center managed service. The company also launched SmartSea to give the maritime industry access to the same advanced technology that is transforming air travel. The launch comes as part of SITA’s growth into cruise and rail, as well Urban Air Mobility, such as Vertiports.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

Go to www.sita.aero for more information.