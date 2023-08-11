Cairo: "Egypt presents a myriad of promising growth opportunities on several fronts. One of the most notable factors is its promising young population, which not only contributes to a vibrant workforce but also generates substantial demand across various sectors. Additionally, the ongoing modernization of infrastructure further amplifies the nation's growth trajectory, laying the foundation for enhanced connectivity and efficiency. A significant driving force is the sweeping wave of digital transformation penetrating across all industries, propelling Egypt into the forefront of technological advancement. These key elements collectively define Egypt's landscape of potential, setting the stage for a dynamic and progressive future"



Tushar Vashnavi - Director of Strategic Planning, Canon EMEA said .

Canon believes in consistent growth driven by strong partnerships with local business partners. Our partners are recognized for adding value to Canon’s business, demonstrating outstanding achievements, increasing market share, providing first-hand local market insight, bringing the Canon strategy to life, and shaping the future with our customers. As of now, Canon does not have any immediate plans to set up a manufacturing base in Egypt or the Africa region in the foreseeable future. However, our commitment to fostering strong partnerships and pursuing strategic growth remains unwavering, and we will continue to assess possibilities that align with our long-term vision and objectives.



Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.



Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.



Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’.



CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.