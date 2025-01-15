Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has been designated by the World Economic Forum as a Industry 4.0 global lighthouse.

EGA is the first industrial company in the UAE and the first aluminium company in the world to achieve this recognition, which is for leadership in transforming industries by applying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to significantly improve efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.

EGA launched its digital transformation in 2021 to further increase its cost competitiveness, agility and flexibility, as well as enhance safety and sustainability.

Since then, EGA’s Industry 4.0 programme has delivered some $100 million in financial impact through the implementation of more than 80 Industry 4.0 use cases, ranging from using artificial intelligence vision to quality check carbon anode production in real-time, to predictive tools for market movements in key commodities. More than 3,000 EGA employees have been upskilled in digital capabilities and ways of working.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Designation by the World Economic Forum as an Industry 4.0 global lighthouse is recognition of the speed, quality and depth of EGA’s digital transformation to further boost our global competitiveness. Just over four years ago, we set ourselves a bold aspiration to lead the region and the global aluminium sector in Industry 4.0. Today advanced technologies at EGA are driving industrial process efficiency, quality, safety and sustainability. I am convinced we are still just scratching the surface of what we can achieve with Industry 4.0 at EGA.”

Carlo Nizam, Chief Digital Officer at Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Our recognition as an Industry 4.0 global lighthouse by the World Economic Forum reflects EGA's commitment to digital transformation and innovation. We are proud to be at the forefront of Industry 4.0 in the global aluminium industry, and this achievement motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of industrial digitalisation.”

Kiva Allgood, Head, Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, World Economic Forum, said: "Across our Global Lighthouse Network, digital technologies are revolutionizing production ecosystems. From AI-driven control towers to zero-code workflows, Lighthouses exemplify sustainable innovation, setting benchmarks millions can follow to drive transformational change across the entire ecosystem."

EGA now joins the World Economic Forum’s Lighthouse Network, a global community of manufacturing sites pioneering Industry 4.0.

In 2024, EGA developed the region’s first 100 per cent renewable energy powered industrial data centres at its Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah sites, and launched of one of the first digital manufacturing platforms in the region with Microsoft to unlock additional value through large-scale Industry 4.0 applications.

Although EGA’s digital transformation is taking place across the company, global lighthouse designation is by industrial site and the World Economic Forum’s recognition is for EGA’s Al Taweelah site in Abu Dhabi

EGA’s Al Taweelah site uses advance deep vision and machine learning models to optimise frontline operations, leading to 50 per cent reduction in operational downtimes, 18 per cent reduction in non-productive time and 12 per cent increase in overall equipment effectiveness.