Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today signed an agreement with the Department of Government Enablement to recruit over 200 UAE Nationals into EGA Academy’s industrial training programmes.

The agreement was signed and witnessed by His Excellency Ibrahim Nasser, Undersecretary of the Department of Government Enablement, and Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA at the launch of EGA Academy. The ceremony was held at the academy’s campus on EGA’s site in Al Taweelah.

Under the agreement, EGA will recruit UAE Nationals who are registered with the Department of Government Enablement, and hold high school certificates, for EGA Academy’s industrial National Training programmes over the next five years.

The EGA Academy is a strategic initiative launched in September 2025 to transform capability building and career development to support the future growth of EGA and the UAE industrial sector.

The EGA Academy builds on EGA’s long-standing commitment in line with Operation 300bn to develop talent within the aluminium sector to increase productivity, boost the sector’s economic contribution, and create further job opportunities.

EGA’s National Training Programmes develop high school graduates for technical roles. More than 5,000 UAE Nationals have graduated from these programmes since they were first established in 1982, with many then having long and successful careers with EGA.

The recruits will participate in theoretical and on-the-job training over periods of 12 months at EGA Academy to work in EGA’s smelter operational areas, and will be employed by EGA upon successful completion of the training programme.

EGA already has one of the highest Emiratisation rates of any major company, when accounting for the high number of blue-collar roles in heavy industry.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium: “Attracting and developing the talent EGA needs to contribute to the UAE’s industrial growth and economic diversification has been one of our key priorities for decades. We look forward to working closely with the Department of Government Enablement to accelerate our in-focus Emiratisation, which is already amongst the highest of any major company. We look forward to welcoming the new recruits to our team and supporting them in their career development.”

His Excellency Ibrahim Nasser, Undersecretary of the Department of Government Enablement, said: “Through Mawaheb, the Department of Government Enablement is committed to empowering Emirati jobseekers with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to build meaningful careers. Partnerships with leading employers such as Emirates Global Aluminium are essential to this mission, as they allow us to bridge the gap between talent and industry. Together, we are creating more than jobs; we are cultivating a workforce prepared for the future, equipped to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s economic progress and global influence.

EGA’s in-focus Emiratisation rate was 44.5 per cent at the end of 2024. EGA aims to accelerate in-focus Emiratisation, targeting that the number of UAE Nationals rises as a proportion of the in-focus workforce to reach 50 per cent by the end 2027. To achieve this goal, EGA expects to hire up to 600 UAE Nationals, including replacements for staff turnover and company growth.

Some 1,300 UAE Nationals currently work at EGA. Over 700 of EGA’s UAE National employees are under 35 years old. Last year, EGA recruited around 220 Emiratis, including 113 women.