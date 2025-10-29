The strategic venture is set to aggregate national energy-sector demand, onshore supply-chain operations, and enhance local content to boost efficiency, create jobs, and reduce production costs across Oman’s energy industry.

Muscat – Energy Development Oman (EDO) has partnered with Sumitomo Corporation to establish Oman’s first Integrated Energy Supply Chain Management Company in Duqm. The new joint venture marks a strategic step in strengthening Oman’s energy ecosystem, enabling national-level demand aggregation for the first time, accelerating local content development, creating opportunities for SMEs and Omani professionals, and positioning Duqm as the country’s logistics and manufacturing hub for the energy sector.

The signing took place during the Duqm Economic Forum, organized by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), in the presence of H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals. By anchoring this venture in Duqm, a gateway between Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, the partnership will transform supply-chain management from a support service into a national growth engine, linking investment, industry, and innovation under one integrated platform.

The newly formed company will provide end-to-end supply-chain management solutions for Oman’s energy sector, starting with the hydrocarbon value chain and expanding into renewables, logistics, and related energy services. The initial phase of the partnership will focus on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), with additional energy-related products and services to be added as the venture expands. By consolidating demand and introducing digitalized inventory management and smart logistics, the initiative will reduce the overall cost of production nationally, enhance operational predictability, and improve inventory control across the energy value chain.

Eng. Mazin Rashid Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer of Energy Development Oman, commented: “This partnership between EDO and Sumitomo marks an important milestone in Oman’s journey to strengthen and localize its energy supply chain. It is about creating a more efficient, resilient, and self-sustaining energy ecosystem, one that supports national industry, builds local capability, and enhances long-term competitiveness.”

He went on to add, “For the first time, Oman will be able to aggregate supply-chain demand at a national level, helping reduce overall production costs while creating opportunities for Omani SMEs and professionals. Duqm provides the ideal base for this transformation, and we look forward to working with our partners to turn this vision into tangible results for the country.”

Masahiro Yoshimura, General Manager, Head of Energy Tubular Strategic Business Unit at Sumitomo Corporation, added: “Sumitomo Corporation is proud to partner with Energy Development Oman in contributing to the development of a sustainable energy supply infrastructure in the Sultanate of Oman. For over two decades, we have supplied OCTG products to Oman’s oil and gas industry, and this joint venture builds upon the long-standing trust and collaboration we have cultivated. This initiative marks a significant step toward realizing Oman Vision 2040, particularly in the areas of energy diversification, innovation, in-country value (ICV), and local talent development. Sumitomo remains committed to being a trusted partner in Oman’s journey toward a sustainable future, and we look forward to deepening our cooperation with a long-term perspective.”

This collaboration reinforces EDO’s mandate to strengthen Oman’s energy value chain through greater efficiency, integration, and sustainability. By combining Sumitomo’s global expertise with EDO’s national stewardship, the venture establishes a transformational platform that directly supports the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, attracting foreign direct investment, strengthening economic resilience, and positioning Oman as a regional benchmark for integrated energy operations.

Beyond its operational scope, the partnership will enhance local employment, build professional capabilities in logistics and procurement, and set a new benchmark for how public-private collaboration can deliver tangible national value. It reflects Oman’s forward-looking approach to building a more efficient, competitive, and resilient energy sector that supports long-term economic diversification and sustainability.

About EDO

Energy Development Oman (EDO) was established by Royal Decree in December 2020, becoming Oman’s national energy company. Tasked with leading the nation’s energy sector, its core objective is to ensure efficient, secure, and cost-effective energy for national prosperity in line with Vision 2040’s economic growth goals.

EDO’s mandate is to optimise the commercial potential of Block 6 where it holds a 60% stake in the oil concession and 100% ownership of the gas concession. A key enabler in Oman’s energy transition journey, EDO aims to balance the reliance on traditional hydrocarbons with renewable energy, including solar and wind.

EDO’s current strategy encompasses the oversight of government owned energy assets in Block 6, optimising its operating models and the consolidation of its procurement and supply chain processes. EDO is focused on the management of the assets to improve cash-flow as well as identifying and structuring new income-generating opportunities. With these initiatives, EDO is bolstering Oman’s energy security and providing a steady revenue stream for the government.

Fostering a supportive ecosystem for the energy industry, EDO works closely with the public and private sector to establish an enabling regulatory and business framework for foreign investment in green energy initiatives. This collective effort is instrumental in achieving the nation’s 2050 net-zero goals and building a low-carbon future.

Media Contact

For media enquiries and interview requests, please contact:

IDENTITY

E: latest@ouridentity.com