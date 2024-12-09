Bangkok, Thailand - EDGNEX, a Dubai-based leading global data center operator, and Siam.AI, a prominent NVIDIA cloud service provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance AI-driven cloud computing solutions in Thailand. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in accelerating the region's adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies. Combining EDGNEX’s expertise in scalable, secure cloud infrastructure with Siam.AI’s leadership in AI-powered computing, the collaboration aims to empower businesses with high-performance solutions tailored for enterprises and government agencies.

“This announcement comes at a strategic time, recognising the increasing demand for reliable data infrastructure to drive the ambitions in Thailand and foster a robust digital ecosystem. Across APAC and globally, we continue to look for fast-growing and promising markets where governments have a solid vision that aligns well with our growth and vision as a business and as a Group,” said Hussain Sajwani, Founder of the DAMAC Group.

In 2024, data center investments gain significant attention as the government strives to position Thailand as a regional data center hub. This initiative aims to strengthen the data center industry while spurring growth in other sectors, playing a pivotal role in driving Thailand’s next economic growth phase (New S-Curve). The collaboration also aligns with Thailand’s broader efforts to support AI growth and digital transformation initiatives, addressing the needs of sectors. With a focus on scalability, security, and efficiency, the partnership will provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly AI economy.

By combining EDGNEX’s expertise in scalable data centre infrastructure with Siam.AI’s leadership in AI-powered computing, this collaboration aims to empower businesses with high-performance solutions tailored for modern demands. This includes embedding GPUs within its state-of-the-art data centers, enabling unparalleled computational capabilities. This evolution underscores EDGNEX’s commitment to innovation, empowering AI-driven solutions, and supporting enterprise clients in their digital transformation journeys.

“This MOU reflects a mutual commitment to fostering innovation,” added Ratanaphon Wongnapachant, Chief Executive Officer, Siam.AI. “By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to accelerate AI adoption and create value for businesses across the region.”

The partnership also aligns with broader efforts to support AI growth and digital transformation initiatives, addressing the needs of finance, healthcare, tourism, e-commerce, and other service sectors. With a focus on scalability, security, and efficiency, the collaboration will provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital economy. With this collaboration, EDGNEX and Siam.AI aim to pave the way for an AI-driven future in Southeast Asia, helping businesses unlock new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. As part of its broader strategy, EDGNEX has launched its ambitious $2 billion investment program to accelerate its growth trajectory over the next 12 months. This strategic initiative will solidify EDGNEX’s position as a global leader in data infrastructure and AI-driven services, laying the foundation for a robust platform.

Initially unveiled with $1 billion in public commitments, EDGNEX has rapidly expanded its footprint, aiming to surpass 500 megawatts of capacity across various stages of development. EDGNEX’s announcement follows recent announcements in SEA, including Thailand and Indonesia, and in Europe, in Spain. DAMAC also has significant investments in the Middle East and Turkey. The company aims to create long-term customer value by providing high-capacity, sustainable, cutting-edge data center solutions in critical global markets.

About EDGNEX

EDGNEX is a global digital infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the DAMAC Group. EDGNEX is providing a foundation for local innovation across the globe and disrupting the data centre market with new speed and agility. It proactively builds, buys, or partners to serve the next wave of demand for data centre services.

