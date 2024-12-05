Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and the Management and Operational Centre of the Amazon Protection System (CENSIPAM), an agency of the Brazilian Ministry of Defence dedicated to the management and protection of the Legal Amazon and Blue Amazon, have signed a letter of intent confirming CENSIPAM’s interest in acquiring an ultra-secure communications system. The system will be deployed in partnership with SIATT, a Brazilian specialist in smart weapons and advanced defence systems, in which EDGE holds a 50 percent stake.

The secure communications system integrates EDGE’s KATIM X3M ultra-secure smartphone and SIATT's SATCOM link and command and control software, with radios from the Brazilian Military Material Industry.

Utilising an open-architecture structure, the system permits the integration of associated technologies to enable interoperability and the exchange of information. As a tailored solution, the system has strong applications for EDGE’s customers in Brazil and Latin America that require reliable and highly secure communication in challenging and remote operational environments.

CENSIPAM and SIATT ratified the delivery through the letter of intent signed at Mostra BID Brasil, being held in Brasília, until 5 December 2024.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About SIATT

SIATT is a Brazilian strategic defence company specialising in the development and production of complex defence systems. It is currently responsible for several strategic programmes, such as the MANSUP and MANSUP-ER anti-ship missiles, the MAX 1.2 AC anti-tank missile and the Blue Amazon monitoring system (SisGAAz). In 2023, EDGE acquired a 50 per cent stake in the company.

