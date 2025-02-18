Strategic agreement aims to enhance the capabilities of both EDGE and Leonardo to design cutting-edge, complex and disruptive systems for international export

Abu Dhabi, UAE: – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Leonardo, a major global industrial group that builds technological capabilities in aerospace, defence, and security, have signed a groundbreaking collaboration agreement to further enhance their partnership in developing solutions across six critical domains. The agreement aims to strengthen existing synergies and capitalise on new complementary opportunities for deeper cooperation.

The pivotal agreement, signed at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, currently taking place in Abu Dhabi, establishes a strategic framework for the UAE market while advancing a global export strategy. It aims to enhance synergies, facilitate knowledge exchange, and optimise specialised resources to capitalise on emerging opportunities more effectively. The collaboration will focus on key domains:Airborne Capabilities including Radar – particularly for Multi Mission Aircraft; Anti-Tactical Ballistic Missile Defence; Counter-Drone and Mobile Surveillance Systems; Naval Combat Management Systems; Radio Communications; and Optronics Commander Sight.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, said: “This important step marks the next phase in our existing strategic agreement with industry leader Leonardo, building on the opportunities presented by the strong relationship between the UAE and Italy. Fundamentally, however, it reinforces our vision of growth through mutually beneficial partnerships, ensuring a win-win approach to sourcing and realising complementary multi-domain opportunities across the world, and expanding these synergies for continued economic growth, innovation, and excellence, all in support of the sustainable preservation of security.”

The agreement is a precursor to a structured partnership focused on jointly marketing these products and solutions to governments across multiple countries. It also commits to the development of shared intellectual property (IP) and future design innovations.

Lorenzo Mariani, Co-General Manager of Leonardo, added: “We are deeply honoured and thrilled to collaborate with EDGE Group, aiming to establish unprecedented industrial capabilities for national and export requirements. The sectors identified as pillars of this joint strategy are getting more and more important in an evolving market and operational scenario. That is why we believe that joining forces in these fields will deliver the level of capabilities that the UAE and other export markets are requiring.”

The strategic agreement aims to further enhance the capabilities of both EDGE and Leonardo in the design of cutting-edge, complex systems in disruptive sectors with significant market potential, and is a crucial step in diversifying and expanding both groups’ portfolios of airborne, terrestrial, naval, and cyber solutions.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About Leonardo

Leonardo is an international industrial group, among the main global companies in Aerospace, Defence, and Security (AD&S). With 53,000 employees worldwide, the company approaches global security through the Helicopters, Electronics, Aircraft, Cyber & Security and Space sectors, and is a partner on the most important international programmes, within these sectors, such as Eurofighter, NH-90, FREMM, GCAP, and Eurodrone. Leonardo has significant production capabilities in Italy, the UK, Poland, and the USA. Leonardo utilises its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and shareholdings, which include Leonardo DRS (72.3%), MBDA (25%), ATR (50%), Hensoldt (22.8%), Telespazio (67%), Thales Alenia Space (33%), and Avio (29.6%). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2023 Leonardo recorded new orders for €17.9 billion, with an order book of €39.5 billion and consolidated revenues of €15.3 billion. Included in the MIB ESG index, the company has also been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2010.