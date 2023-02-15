Abu Dhabi, UAE:– EDGE Group entity, AL TARIQ, a leading developer and producer of highly modular long-range precision-guided munitions (LR-PGMs), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a leader in the design, development, manufacturing, supply and maintenance of aircraft, helicopters, engines, aerospace equipment, avionics and related accessories for military and civil markets. The MoU was signed during Aero India 2023, Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition, which is being held at the Yelahanka Air Base, Bengaluru, until 17 February.

Under the MoU, AL TARIQ will explore the feasibility of integrating their line of LR-PGMs onto HAL platforms for enhanced mission flexibility.

At the signing, Theunis Botha, CEO of AL TARIQ, said: “AL TARIQ and HAL will partner to explore the integration of the AL TARIQ family of modular, long-range, all-weather, day/night, precision munitions, onto HAL’s fixed-wing aircraft. Through our partnership with HAL, a leading producer of latest technology military aircraft, we can offer customers a LR-PGM that provides long stand-off ranges and increased safety.

"Additionally, we look forward to offering a unique, modular LR-PGM solution that will expand and enhance the aerial strike capability of the end-user.”

Mr. S Krishna Kumar, Executive Director (Aircraft Research & Design Centre) of HAL, said: “High precision, long range, focused munition integration will improve the lethality of our fighter aircraft. ARDC along with other stakeholders will explore the possibilities of integration of AL TARIQ’s LR-PGM solution to fixed-wing aircraft of Indian origin.”

About HAL

Established in 1940, HAL is the leading aerospace company in India, involved in design, development, manufacture, supply and maintenance of aircraft, helicopters, engines aerospace equipment, avionics and related accessories. It is the largest Defence Public Sector Undertaking (Defence PSU) in India, accorded with “Navratna” status. HAL currently has 20 production Divisions and 10 R&D centres spread across 9 geographical locations in 7 states of India. HAL is well known for its flagship products such as LCA, ALH and LCH. HAL has successfully completed 83 years of growth and contribution, fulfilling the needs of Indian Defence Services.

For more information, please visit https://hal-india.co.in

About AL TARIQ

Established in 2012, AL TARIQ is the first UAE-based manufacturer of precision-guided systems for conventional aerial munitions. AL TARIQ is a regional leader in precision-guided munition kits, matching the quality of global manufacturers at a smaller and faster scale. AL TARIQ leverages the latest advanced technologies in the field of optics and propulsion systems and has built up its engineering expertise through continuous innovation to deliver new products as well as production process improvements.

AL TARIQ is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://al-tariq.ae

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.



For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

