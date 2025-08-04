Dubai, UAE – Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has announced the Middle East deployment of a transformative global technology created to drive high-performance data center cooling. Ecolab’s new solution, 3D TRASAR Technology for Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling, helps protect data center servers by monitoring coolant health indicators in real time such as temperature, pH and flow rates.

With this solution and other offerings, Ecolab now covers the entire data center cooling landscape using proprietary technology and powerful insights to deliver growth while reducing demand on vital natural resources — supporting the region’s rapidly growing AI infrastructure and long-term sustainability goals.

According to PwC, the Middle East’s data center capacity is expected to triple from 1 GW in 2025 to 3.3 GW over the next five years. As data centers expand to support the acceleration of AI technology, so does their need for reliable water and power to cool high-performance computing systems.

This growth places added demand on water and energy in the Middle East, where high temperatures and severe water scarcity challenge sustainable infrastructure planning highlighting the need for scalable, resource-efficient solutions. Data centers play a critical role in enabling industries to thrive in today’s digital world which underscores the importance of optimizing water use while driving business growth.

Stefan Umiastowski, Ecolab’s Senior Vice President & CEO for India, Middle East, and Africa, said: “The Middle East is rapidly emerging as a global hub for AI and digital infrastructure — and with that growth comes rising demand for water and energy. This new technology arrives at a critical time, helping our customers meet the demands of AI-driven expansion while managing resources efficiently. In one of the most water-scarce regions in the world, performance and sustainability must go hand in hand.”

The new technology was developed with critical feedback from data center operators and IT equipment manufacturers to meet the unique demands of data centers. Ecolab’s full portfolio of cooling management solutions now equips operators to optimize performance at every stage from cooling towers to direct-to-chip infrastructure. This integrated system supports water and energy savings and enables better performance.

“Water is no longer just a utility it’s a strategic asset. And with the right approach, AI can help solve the very challenges it creates. By combining Ecolab’s expertise with advanced digital tools, we’re helping data centers do more with less aligning environmental stewardship with business performance,” added Umiastowski.

Media enquiries: Sama Al Shibani, Mojo PR, on +971 52 538 5467 or email sama@mojo-me.com

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on more than a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $16 billion, employs approximately 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, high tech, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets.

www.ecolab.com