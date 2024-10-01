Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has formally joined the World Education Research Association (WERA), strengthening its role within the global education research community. This prestigious affiliation enhances ECAE's capacity to advance educational research, collaborate on international research initiatives, and shape innovative teaching practices and global educational policies.

WERA, a renowned global network of education research organizations, institutions, and associations, is dedicated to promoting high-quality research that addresses critical educational challenges worldwide. As an institutional member, ECAE will leverage WERA's vast network and resources to engage in impactful partnerships with global educational leaders, facilitating the exchange of innovative research insights and best practices that shape effective educational policies worldwide.

This membership is a powerful testament to ECAE's mission to cultivate globally competent educators and build a research-informed education ecosystem, in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2071. By joining WERA, ECAE places the UAE on the global stage for educational research, actively engaging in international research collaborations, participating in scholarly exchanges, and contributing to global discussions on education policy and research.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said, "Through our association with WERA, ECAE strengthens its position as a global leader in educational research and innovation. This partnership not only amplifies our ability to shape education policy and practice worldwide, but it also reinforces our mission to cultivate educators who are both forward-thinking and deeply connected to the UAE's vision. Together with leading institutions, we are driving transformative change in education, ensuring that our impact resonates both locally and globally."

Dr. Hanadi Kadbey, Head of Institutional Research and Effectiveness at ECAE, said, "Joining WERA not only elevates our research capabilities but significantly broadens our collaborative horizons. This membership allows us to integrate global perspectives into our research, enhancing our contributions to addressing educational challenges worldwide."

Professor Shaljan Areepattamannil, Chair of the Office of Research at ECAE, said, "Our partnership with WERA marks a significant milestone in ECAE's commitment to advancing global education research. This collaboration provides us with unprecedented access to a diverse network of international scholars and cutting-edge research methodologies. By engaging in cross-cultural exchanges and collaborative studies, we're aligning our practices with global standards and contributing to the evolution of educational research on a world stage.

The WERA membership will also broaden opportunities for ECAE's faculty and students to engage in global forums, facilitating exchanges of ideas, best practices, and research findings with leading educators and researchers worldwide. This international exposure will bring diverse perspectives into ECAE's research initiatives, enhance the professional development of its faculty and students, and contribute to global knowledge-sharing networks.